As Twitter erupts over Turkey and Trump tweets (say that five times fast), this editor looked to Charles C.W. Cooke for a little levity and perspective that makes sense.

And we weren’t disappointed.

Charles summed it up in three basic, simple tweets:

Maybe we shouldn’t let the executive branch decide on a whim where and when we are at war, and where and when we are not. We could do something else instead, maybe involving the legislature. We could call it Article I, Section 8, Clause 11. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 7, 2019

Wait!? We have three branches of government for a reason? GET OUT OF HERE. Wow, we feel shocked.

Charles continued.

Don’t ask, tell. That’s the legislature’s job—arguably its most important job. At present, the executive has a free hand, and it can proffer or withdraw it at will. Don’t reactively sanction the actions you dislike; draw hard lines that must be followed. https://t.co/UP6h7kGZNd — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 7, 2019

Hard lines that must be followed whether the president is a Democrat or a Republican.

Even more shocking …

Sadly, what we’re seeing (and going to continue seeing) is just more of the same.

“I’m alarmed that the president is usurping the constitutional authority of my branch,” said Senator Partisan (D/R-All 50 States). “I intend to ask him to reverse course, do nothing else legislatively, and then endorse him for re-election, just as I’ve done for decades.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 7, 2019

And DC wonders why they’re driving us all insane.

Constitutional norms only matter at this point to be used as a cudgel. — (((bookworm))) (@tolaatseforim) October 7, 2019

Ugh, that’s so damn depressing.

Democracy always fails. — John Patterson (@JohnnyBigodes2) October 7, 2019

Which is why luckily we’re a Republic.

