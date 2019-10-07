Notice how Beto O’Rourke shares this video of himself mansplaining about illegal immigration and virtue signaling like it’s a good thing. He really doesn’t get it …

A woman told me undocumented immigrants are a "slap in the face" to "legal immigrants." I told her it's a slap in the face to lock kids in cages. Immigrants pose no threat to her. And we need to call people out for saying they do. pic.twitter.com/cpnE9PGBvF — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 6, 2019

Her concern is valid, and he just ignored her because he DIDN’T really have an answer. Instead he starting babbling about kids in cages, which his own party started.

So presidential.

Luckily Guy Benson dropped him:

Unresponsive to her point, a sentiment shared by many legal immigrants. https://t.co/fqliRsNdoD — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 7, 2019

So not only unresponsive to her point, but to thousands of legal immigrants’ points as well.

So a nation of select laws I guess. He lets her speak then goes on an inflamitory tirade. The seals clap and bark b — =] (@krudensparks) October 7, 2019

Seals clapping and barking is such a perfect visual for these people.

<——This legal immigrant agreed with the woman. Keep insulting us at your own peril — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) October 7, 2019

including my wife. We spent a lot of time and money doing it right-and aren't very tolerant of those who cheat. — Frankie Boy (@frankieboy1) October 7, 2019

But cages!

“Immigrants pose no threat”…..tell that to the hundreds if not thousands of people in America who have had a loved one harmed or killed at the hands of somebody who shouldn’t be here. — Matthew Harbison (@mattyharby) October 7, 2019

@BetoORourke is not a smart man. In fact, I truly believe that he is willfully ignorant. — AnonymousNurse (@JeanHub84962604) October 7, 2019

He is a Democrat.

As a legal immigrant I 100% agree with the woman. — Josh Salinas Amador (@JoshSa7) October 7, 2019

Go ride your skateboard 🛹!!! — Nick Fairfield (@Carente728Nick) October 7, 2019

And play a little air guitar while you’re at it.

