Sharyl Attkisson pointed out something glaringly obvious about the whistleblower(s) that no one in the traditional media has seemed to notice or bother reporting on …

If you were worried or panicked that you might soon be revealed as an improper leaker, would you consider calling yourself a whistleblower — and get a lawyer? — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 6, 2019

Right? If you knew as a whistleblower you had done nothing wrong by coming forward with your ‘urgent info’, why would you get a lawyer? Because you’re really just a sneaky leaker? And sorry, but ‘improper leaker’ just sounds gnarly.

The most delicious part will be when Mark Zaid loses his law license for his role in helping the ‘whistleblower’ fabricate the report, along with Schiff. (Like that’ll ever happen. Dems & their cronies never suffer the consequences of their malicious acts.) — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) October 6, 2019

Hey, we can dream, right?

I believe this to be true. My theory is they’ve known about the Leaker for a very long time already but he/she was just a little fish and they wanted to catch the big ones. — A K T⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@akt7860) October 6, 2019

Sometimes it really does feel like the Trump administration has set all of these yahoos up … it could also be this editor has been drinking too much coffee these days.

Whistle blowers expose bad things for the greater good. Leakers spill info for personal or political gain, often at the detriment to the greater good. Leakers are rats. — PetsareNOTdisposable⭐⭐⭐ (@LrElias3) October 6, 2019

And boy howdy are we seeing a lot of rats.

A leaker who leaked is now saying he going to leak would surely need an attorney. I would say they need one to protect them from the gossiper who snitched on you lol. But no, they ran to the attorney of the fist snitch, it all seems like a mess to me. Dishonest from day one. — Melanie (@mefbama) October 6, 2019

Political set-up anyone?

It’s almost like Avenatti wrote the script — kathy (@PetzKathy) October 6, 2019

BASTA!

Nah, it’s not quite that stupid. Yet.

Always interesting when one “whistleblower” aka Dem partisan hack doesn’t work out another one pops up. These people never learn. — Marty Smith (@commonman_marty) October 6, 2019

Except that the "leak" (as you're calling it) was "leaked" legally through the whistleblower process prescribed in law. — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) October 6, 2019

Awww, there’s always one …

Perhaps. Perhaps not. We don't know everything yet. Also, recall, there have been 3 years of leaks. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 6, 2019

And Sharyl always handles them just right.

Is there an abuse going on here? Absolutely. They cannot find a crime – so if I think it's a crime I can leak top secret information. And destroy the security of the US, so long as I can get Trump. What's wrong with this picture? — Gratuitous P Cooper (@p_gratuitous) October 6, 2019

How long ya’ got?

Whistleblower, as in a referee’s whistle? Imagine a football game where some unidentifiable person not in attendance officiates the game from an attorney’s office. #ThrowThemAllOut — Joseph Benning (@josephbenning) October 6, 2019

Beats prison. — Keith Drake (@Oilfielder) October 6, 2019

We shall see.

