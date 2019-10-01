As Twitchy reported, Kamala Harris called for Twitter to suspend Trump’s Twitter account because you know, she’s a beacon of free speech and free ideas and stuff.

Look let's be honest, @realDonaldTrump's Twitter account should be suspended. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2019

Look, let’s be honest, Kamala Harris’ campaign should be suspended.

And considering she’s replacing senior campaign staff and making her people feel all sorts of anxious that may happen sooner than later.

Brian Stelter, the super investigative journalist that he is, claimed Twitter had declined to comment on Trump’s account not being suspended but never fear, he would be presenting ANALYSIS on another show.

Twitter is declining to comment on this. I'm up next on @KateBolduan's show with a bit of analysis https://t.co/GTtubG3Z0D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 1, 2019

Analysis on the president’s Twitter account.

Not being suspended.

K.

Go Tater go!

Why should Twitter comment on it? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) October 1, 2019

Because … wait for it … you know it’s coming … one more second … ORANGE MAN BAD.

Why are leftists ALWAYS the ones that are trying to silence people? — 🄳🄱🄴🅃🅉🄴🄻 (@dbetzel) October 1, 2019

It’s what you do when you can’t deal with the truth and clearly Democrats can’t deal with the truth. That’s just one of the reasons they’ve been throwing a temper tantrum for the past three years …

More blablabla from El Gordo Stelter 🤥 — George ✝️✡️🇺🇸 (@jorgevailAZ) October 1, 2019

The Democrats and the Democrats Media want to Remove the President @realDonaldTrump from Office and now Silence his Communications with the People who voted him in and will vote for him in 2020. — LADY BLACK BEAUTY (@Blakafromerican) October 1, 2019

Ain’t they sweethearts?

