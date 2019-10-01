We don’t blame Greta Van Susteren for calling Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski out for being ridiculously gossipy mean girls. Granted, Greta said it in a far kinder and smarter way but basically she tried to remind them what they’re supposed to be doing as journalists.

That they’re not.

News orgs and hosts need to stop talking about competitors as each news org has so many skeletons in their closets…They should focus on their own jobs and stop watching each other pic.twitter.com/qC9iZ2R9HE — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 1, 2019

In other words, stop picking on one another and focus more on doing your freakin’ jobs as journalists.

Crazy talk, right?

Welp, Mika got all sorts of cranky with Greta for her tweet and went into full-blown ‘poor-me’ mode.

Then please stop watching us. What a disturbing tweet. This is about corruption in the Presidency and the hosts that promulgate the President’s lies. A shame not to recognize the importance of this moment. https://t.co/6KTJ5S9icD — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) October 1, 2019

ORANGE MAN BAD AND FOX NEWS BAD SO WE’LL COMPLAIN IF WE WANT TO.

Basically.

Could this get any sadder?

Greta responded:

You can do better – I know it. Stop watching your competitors and your competitors need to stop watching you and doing the same back at you. The inter cable fighting is taking eye off ball to scrutinize government/politicians which is critical https://t.co/Yeaj5aOxCU — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 1, 2019

Grow up.

That’s basically what she said here.

So, of course, Mike melted down even more.

Actually the truth matters. It may not to you. There are those using their platforms to promulgate the President’s lies. You know that. We will recognize it and condemn it when it happens. You may not care about the truth. We do. https://t.co/HNjM5yY5tp — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) October 1, 2019

Greta didn’t say anything unkind to Mika or about the show, she just pointed out how they’re doing themselves and their viewers a disservice playing the gossipy journo games. For supposedly caring about the truth it sure seems like Mika can’t deal with it.

Do you really believe – even for one second – that I don’t care about the truth? https://t.co/ohpeT5zY7P — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 1, 2019

Mika didn’t bother to answer Greta which really only made her seem weaker in the exchange.

Oh so the nastiest woman on cable news is coming after one with integrity. Ask Mika was she was spreading lies about Barron Trump's paternity. — georgia (@georgia1041) October 1, 2019

@morningmika wouldn't know the truth if it was standing right beside her…..her "truth" is straight from the propaganda machine of the #DeepState — PLAW0720 (@PLAW0720) October 1, 2019

She is an 1/1024th the journalist you are, @greta . — Sincerely Mrs.C (@SincerelyMrsC) October 1, 2019

Even that seems a little high.

