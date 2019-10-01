We don’t blame Greta Van Susteren for calling Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski out for being ridiculously gossipy mean girls. Granted, Greta said it in a far kinder and smarter way but basically she tried to remind them what they’re supposed to be doing as journalists.

That they’re not.

In other words, stop picking on one another and focus more on doing your freakin’ jobs as journalists.

Crazy talk, right?

Welp, Mika got all sorts of cranky with Greta for her tweet and went into full-blown ‘poor-me’ mode.

ORANGE MAN BAD AND FOX NEWS BAD SO WE’LL COMPLAIN IF WE WANT TO.

Basically.

Could this get any sadder?

Greta responded:

Grow up.

That’s basically what she said here.

So, of course, Mike melted down even more.

Greta didn’t say anything unkind to Mika or about the show, she just pointed out how they’re doing themselves and their viewers a disservice playing the gossipy journo games. For supposedly caring about the truth it sure seems like Mika can’t deal with it.

Mika didn’t bother to answer Greta which really only made her seem weaker in the exchange.

Even that seems a little high.

