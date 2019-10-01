Seems Kamala Harris can’t even run her campaign, what makes her think she can run a country?
Kamala Harris' campaign will make changes to their senior staff, CNN has confirmed. But the changes, first reported by Politico last night, touched off real anxiety in a campaign. Many senior aides felt blindsided. https://t.co/GRnCQ9RDtZ
— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 1, 2019
From CNN:
California Sen. Kamala Harris plans to restructure her struggling presidential campaign, sources with knowledge of the staffing plans tell CNN.
The changes represent the clearest sign to date that Harris, who has seen her poll numbers consistently fall over the last three months, feels changes are needed to jumpstart her presidential bid and streamline an operation that one source said has been been bogged down by bureaucratic hurdles.
Harris will elevate Rohini Kosoglu, her Senate chief of staff, and senior adviser Laphonza Butler into senior leadership positions within the campaign, the sources said, splitting responsibilities for the day to day management of the operation.
She’s not even polling well in her own state.
Sad.
How sad.
Kamala Harris presidential campaign rn. pic.twitter.com/SbMYN8tbP3
— Christian (@chrisfndavid) October 1, 2019
Imagine how poor parents of truant children felt. https://t.co/FbqA0xVNxC
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 1, 2019
Dead campaign walking
— Me Chomper (@chmpr) October 1, 2019
I think she’d see a real bump in the polls if she moved to a platform of lower taxes, decreased regulation, and a focus on national security & law enforcement. 🤷♂️
— Ben Orr 🤷♂️ (@theREALbenORR) October 1, 2019
But that would make her a Republican … oooooh, we see what he did here.
Until they realize Kamala is the problem, they’ll continue to have issues.
— Regretful Tweet (@RegretfulTweet) October 1, 2019
Bingo.
