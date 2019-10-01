Seems Kamala Harris can’t even run her campaign, what makes her think she can run a country?

Kamala Harris' campaign will make changes to their senior staff, CNN has confirmed. But the changes, first reported by Politico last night, touched off real anxiety in a campaign. Many senior aides felt blindsided. https://t.co/GRnCQ9RDtZ

From CNN:

California Sen. Kamala Harris plans to restructure her struggling presidential campaign, sources with knowledge of the staffing plans tell CNN.

The changes represent the clearest sign to date that Harris, who has seen her poll numbers consistently fall over the last three months, feels changes are needed to jumpstart her presidential bid and streamline an operation that one source said has been been bogged down by bureaucratic hurdles.

Harris will elevate Rohini Kosoglu, her Senate chief of staff, and senior adviser Laphonza Butler into senior leadership positions within the campaign, the sources said, splitting responsibilities for the day to day management of the operation.