Seems Kamala Harris can’t even run her campaign, what makes her think she can run a country?

From CNN:

California Sen. Kamala Harris plans to restructure her struggling presidential campaign, sources with knowledge of the staffing plans tell CNN.

The changes represent the clearest sign to date that Harris, who has seen her poll numbers consistently fall over the last three months, feels changes are needed to jumpstart her presidential bid and streamline an operation that one source said has been been bogged down by bureaucratic hurdles.

Harris will elevate Rohini Kosoglu, her Senate chief of staff, and senior adviser Laphonza Butler into senior leadership positions within the campaign, the sources said, splitting responsibilities for the day to day management of the operation.

She’s not even polling well in her own state.

Trending

Sad.

How sad.

But that would make her a Republican … oooooh, we see what he did here.

Bingo.

Related:

RUH-ROH! Rep. Rashida Tlaib under review by House Ethics Committee and gosh we’re totally SHOCKED (ok, not really)

Margot Cleveland’s question-filled thread about original form whistleblower filled out (and more) super inconvenient to Left’s claims

What are they hiding about 2016? Kimberley Strassel takes Dems and the NYT APART for yet another embarrassing fail with Australia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electioncampaignKamala Harris