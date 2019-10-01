The House Ethics Committee is reviewing Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

We’re shocked … SHOCKED.

House Ethics Commitee reviewing Tlaib for accepting salary from her campaign before taking office https://t.co/6QaFaQQLQg pic.twitter.com/UPFWQ6BOV3 — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2019

But Rashida seems like such an ethical person. HA HA HA HA

From The Hill:

The House Ethics Committee on Monday announced it is extending a review of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) over accepting a salary from her 2018 campaign before taking office. The announcement was the first time the committee has publicly acknowledged that the progressive freshman lawmaker is under scrutiny.

They’ve let a lot of crap go … yup.

House Ethics Committee Chairman Ted Deutch (D-Fla.) and the panel’s ranking Republican, Rep. Kenny Marchant (Texas), said in a joint statement that the probe “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.” The committee will announce its next course of action, such as potentially opening a formal investigation, by Nov. 14. A spokesman for Tlaib said that the review involves allegations about her 2018 campaign salary but denied any wrongdoing.

Of course they did.

Well ain't that a [Samuel L. Jackson word]. — ColeDeZeiss (@ColeDeZeiss) October 1, 2019

Democrat here- if she did this and it violates a law (I truly have no clue how that works) than she should be punished. — Doc McChuffins (@McChuffNStuff) October 1, 2019

We’re not holding our breath. This is the same woman whose own father said she lied about her residence to win an election.

Corruption is corruption. I don't care who does it. — Young Tender Stan Account (@BobbyBuenosdias) October 1, 2019

Wait isn't that 3 for 3 on the Squad getting busted for potentially breaking campaign laws? — Terrorjester (@terrorjester) October 1, 2019

Yup.

Ilhan, AOC, and now Rashida.

Seeing a pattern?

