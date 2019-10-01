MarketWatch produced a chart of sorts proving how expensive it is to live in a metropolitan area, even if you and or your family make a substantial amount of money.

Yup, cities like San Francisco, Chicago, New York … crazy expensive to live there. And for whatever reason, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez felt the need to try and make this into some sort of dunk on the rich.

Which means she missed the entire point of the graph but we digress.

Look at that clapback!

GRRRRRRRRRL.

JUUUUUST kidding.

Trending

Thinking AOC is the last person who should be making jokes about others ‘struggling with math’.

No the sharpest tool in the shed, is she?

The struggle is REAL.

Related:

Be BOLD, make taxpayers fund abortion! Barbara Lee, AOC, and other Dems’ campaign against Hyde Amendment goes SO wrong

OUCH: Sean Davis schools Mark Zaid (a whistleblower attorney) for making this ridiculous claim about ‘first-hand knowledge’

Jim Geraghty’s comprehensive timeline on Hunter Biden causes EPIC meltdown on the Left (so you KNOW it’s awesome)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCmathrichtaxes