It’s really and truly shameful that Rep. Barbara Lee leaves OUT what the Hyde Amendment actually does, which is make it illegal for tax dollars to be used in the murder of the unborn. Or as she’d call it, abortion. She just refers to it as a ban, so of course, other yahoos who don’t know what the Hyde really does will jump onboard and screech for abortion-on-demand.

Coverage ban … she’s so disingenuous.

On the 43th anniversary of the Hyde Amendment, it’s time to be BOLD and lift abortion coverage bans once and for all. As my friends @RepPressley and @RepAOC said, Hyde's days are numbered. #BeBoldEndHyde https://t.co/oMSaWX0wB5 — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 30, 2019

Be bold, make taxpayers fund abortion.

GAWD they’re awful.

It’s an honor of a lifetime to join members of Congress who have been taking the hard road & fighting for justice their whole lives. Barbara Lee is one of them. Thank you, @RepBarbaraLee for leading the fight in reproductive justice to end the Hyde Amendment. #BeBoldEndHyde ✨ https://t.co/vygRhAmQzy — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 30, 2019

An honor of a lifetime to advocate for using taxpayer monies to slaughter the unborn?

Wow.

Julian Cástro really took it over the top though.

The first woman to die because of the Hyde Amendment was named Rosie, just like my mom. She was a working class Latina, a child of farmworkers, and a single mom. She died here in Texas. The Hyde Amendment has hurt too many. As president, I'll end it. https://t.co/800MvujUxg — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 30, 2019

The first woman to die because it’s illegal to use tax dollars to pay for abortion?

We knew Castro was obnoxious (remember when he target-harassed Trump supporters?) but this is just an obscene and obnoxious claim to make.

You mean murdering babies? — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) September 30, 2019

So you want taxpayer dollars funding abortion? Disgusting. — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) September 30, 2019

Baby murder isn't Healthcare — Anonymous Source (@EricInfoTech) September 30, 2019

So tax dollars for all kinds of abortions. This is so disgusting and wrong words can’t do this justice. — Adam (@Pancake_soupp) September 30, 2019

Disgusting and wrong is the Democrats’ motto ya’ know.

Heart breaking to realize that people think killing an unborn baby is "reproductive Justice". — Rick Selin (@Congoselin) September 30, 2019

They’ve turned women’s rights into abortion.

They’ve turned justice into abortion.

It’s actually really and truly disgusting and a disservice to women but hey, they’re being bold and stuff.

