Sean Davis taking one of the whistleblower’s attorneys to SCHOOL about whether or not his client was required to have first-hand knowledge of the information he or she was blowing the whistle on may well be our favorite thing on Twitter today.

Although that corgi race is pretty freakin’ cute …

Except the law says otherwise.

So Mark’s an attorney?

Trending

Alrighty.

He fired back …

But isn’t he talking about the office making the change? Why would Sean check with the office that magically changed the form? Are we missing something here?

And wow, since Mark said Sean is TOTALLY incorrect we guess that means he’s wrong.

Heh.

Totally.

Professional, right?

This stuff reads like stereo instructions written backward in Japanese to this editor and even SHE can see this.

In black and white.

Can’t get much clearer than that, chief.

Related:

‘Really Fredo?!’ Sara Carter mocks Chris Cuomo for admitting Biden’s Ukraine intervention was quid pro quo BUT different and LOL

Jim Geraghty’s comprehensive timeline on Hunter Biden causes EPIC meltdown on the Left (so you KNOW it’s awesome)

‘Destroying the country to destroy one MAN’: Margot Cleveland’s thread exposing significant details in ‘Ukraine hoax’ a MUST-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mark ZaidSean DavisUkrainewhistleblower