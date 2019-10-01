We love it when Kimberely Strassel takes the time to come on Twitter and make the media and Democrats look like the desperate, partisan hacks they’ve become.

Like what she did here with the New York Times and the Democrats and their embarrassing Australia bombshell fail …

Bombshell. Heh.

To "discredit the Mueller investigation"? This call, if true, was about getting Australia to provide info on its interaction with FBI in 2016–as entire rest of story acknowledges. But i guess it sounds better to suggest Trump is trolling Mueller.

https://t.co/roUxW60Yow — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 30, 2019

It sounds way better to suggest Trump is trolling Mueller because then they can pretend Mueller really did have something on him or that he was upset about the report since he’s still hiding stuff … blah blah blah.

By this point we all know what their silly little narrative sounds like.

As for "discrediting," this story is part of a growing campaign by media/Democrats to discredit Barr, Durham, Horowitz, and any DOJ effort at getting the truth of 2016. Gotta wonder why everyone is so scared of those findings…. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 30, 2019

Excellent point. You’d think if they’re really concerned about securing our elections they’d want everything that might have happened in 2016 out in the open.

Right?

Ha!

She continued.

Note what NYT is doing here–trying to suggest questions about 2016 are beyond the pale. Since when is getting to the truth a "personal political interest"? They loved it when Mueller was investigating 2016; but now want all further queries to stop. https://t.co/TrrewLuwZK — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 30, 2019

It’s only ok to investigate Republicans, duh.

Personal political interest.

We’re almost embarrassed for the NYT … almost.

They pretend there is no public interest in investigating the wrongdoing of Democrats in the 2016 election. — Mary Smith (@mbs48) October 1, 2019

Of course they do. They know the facts about what really happened is going to make them look like fools…if not actual accomplices. — B⚾️B Cook (@BobCook72) October 1, 2019

If Hillary jumps in the race we'll know why. — Meagan Kae (@meagankae) September 30, 2019

We’re sort of hoping she does.

Yeah, we’re masochists but IMAGINE the Twitchy stories we could write!

As a journalist, isn't it surreal to see 90% of your colleagues acting like this, @KimStrassel? pic.twitter.com/afzs0yFzTB — William Colvard (@WilliamColvard) September 30, 2019

Ten years ago, probably.

Now though? Not at all.

Sad, ain’t it?

