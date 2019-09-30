Liberals have long been trying to get President Trump kicked off of Twitter and other social media where he’s able to communicate directly with his supporters without going through the filter of mainstream media. You might remember back in 2017 when Valerie Plame started a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $1 billion to buy Twitter so she could kick Trump off.

Kamala Harris seems to think that the president should only be lifting people up with his tweets. She tweeted Sunday night and told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night that Trump’s Twitter privileges should be taken away from him before someone gets hurt.

Look let's be honest, @realDonaldTrump's Twitter account should be suspended. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 1, 2019

And here’s the video with Cooper:

KAMALA HARRIS: President Trump should have his Twitter Account Suspended pic.twitter.com/iG2I0xsO0u — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 1, 2019

Lock the twitter account up. https://t.co/RgtsOpmwcQ — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 1, 2019

Tell us more, 1A defender. — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) October 1, 2019

being honest…stfu. thank you. — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) October 1, 2019

Look, let's be honest, your team needs to work on its Twitter game. — CLA (@ConservativeLA) October 1, 2019

Let's be honest. You won't win the Dem ticket, let alone beat Trump.#UAintGotIt — Compound Raptor (@PoolsideDino) October 1, 2019

Look, let's be honest your campaign should be suspended — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 1, 2019

Let's be really honest, Kamala's presidential campaign is on life support and anyone sending her money might as well just burn that cash for all the good it will do. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) October 1, 2019

lol. Let's be honest. You should fire your social media handler, drop out of the race, and resign from office! — Matthew Battle (@librab103) October 1, 2019

let's be honest, your campaign is done so you have nothing else to say but "Trump bad" — End Legal Bribery🌹 (@JohnsProgressiv) October 1, 2019

Look, let's be honest, you really would be a dictator if elected. — Lynn Smith (@lynn_a_smith) October 1, 2019

I’ve never seen someone crave being a dictator more than you — JoeyMags (@josephmagazine1) October 1, 2019

You love throwing people in jail and hate free speech. Killer combo. — ROB (@Berrettaman28) October 1, 2019

Kitchen getting too hot, Kamala? — Lisa Sloan (@LisaSlo33643374) October 1, 2019

You never fail to play to type. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2019

Everything in our politics is terrible (the country is fine), with the one exception that Kamala “you should be punished” Harris is cratering in the polls. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 1, 2019

Don’t you have some youths to arrest — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) October 1, 2019

Lmaooooo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2019

Democrat Playbook: When you are losing the debate, and have no facts on your side, silence your opponent any way you can. — Fast Eddie (@Fast_Edd2) October 1, 2019

Imagine that, the SAME people who want guns banned want free speech banned. Fascists. — Abraham Woodhull (@politiwars) October 1, 2019

Oh! Seriously, Kamala. That the best you can do?? — nkw (@launnasmom) October 1, 2019

Sorry you don’t like the constitution. Maybe you should run for leader of a different country. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) October 1, 2019

Related: