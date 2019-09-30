Liberals have long been trying to get President Trump kicked off of Twitter and other social media where he’s able to communicate directly with his supporters without going through the filter of mainstream media. You might remember back in 2017 when Valerie Plame started a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $1 billion to buy Twitter so she could kick Trump off.

Kamala Harris seems to think that the president should only be lifting people up with his tweets. She tweeted Sunday night and told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night that Trump’s Twitter privileges should be taken away from him before someone gets hurt.

And here’s the video with Cooper:

