Many people who were originally in the ‘Never Trump’ movement (like this editor) have come to terms with the fact that A) he won, B) he’s done a far better job than expected and C) the Left is filled with the sort of dangerous and crazy we’ve never really seen before and so YES, they will be voting for Trump in 2020.

But of course, those few dozen who have remained in the movement who have not been able to accept he won (and for whatever reason can’t seem to grasp how awful Democrats REALLY ARE these days) are doing their best to shame and scold those who are doing what they feel is best for this country.

And they wonder why so many of us find them unbearable.

Like Patterico, who claimed people who refused to vote for Trump in 2016 but who will vote for him in 2020 are doing it for money and popularity.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

"Yes I was against Trump but I reluctantly (and now *rabidly*, in fact!) have come to support him for x reason" is my favorite rationalization for people desperate to be "relevant" online. — Patterico (@Patterico) September 28, 2019

For some people, being popular online is really, *really* important. It could be money, or how they derive all their self esteem, or who knows what — but for people like that, being in the wilderness is especially tough. — Patterico (@Patterico) September 28, 2019

Admit it, you just rolled your eyes.

Twice.

I know the difference between the honest tweets I send that I know will get me a clap on the back from righties, and the honest tweets I send (like those in this thread) that attract a swarm of nasty actors. Others know too. Some send only the former category. We all know this. — Patterico (@Patterico) September 28, 2019

Like we said, unbearable.

Nothing convinces people you’re right like crapping all over them, Pat. Way to go.

In response, David Reaboi wrote a pretty exceptional thread himself:

Maybe we look around and see rabid totalitarianism, communism and loathing of America—and we find that unacceptable, full stop. This guy tells himself he’s the last serious person, but how serious can you be if you can’t see the tsunami that’s already devoured half the country? pic.twitter.com/reeSxKp3uB — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

What many lunatic hysterics don’t understand is that the great dividing line in conservative politics has little to do with Donald Trump. Again, I return to Anton’s Flight 93… — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

…if you believe it’ll all just go on forever, and there won’t be a point at which we can no longer return to the vision of the Founders, not only are you utterly useless in the fight; you misunderstand all of this—and especially the Left. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

Utterly useless in the fight.

This is where the 364 Genders thing comes in. Considering elite opinion is so seized with concepts that aren’t true—that can only be described as religio-political gestures or weird catechisms—how does a return to an older understanding of the role of government ever happen? — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

I haven’t seen even the slightest bit of recognition that there’s a serious problem—at least, as far as heretofore “radical” solutions are entertained to fix this, because the GOP of 1992-2015 doesn’t seem to have the balls to even acknowledge it. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

We love Donald Trump because he seems to hate you as much as we do. Sure, it’s for different reasons—he’s not ideological, and he’s relatively new to the fight. But we’ll take it. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

Look at the precision, professionalism and viciousness of the Democrats’ recent Ukraine gambit. It’s underhanded and evil, but every conservative and GOP voter understands full well that the GOP Establishment would only fight so hard and be so sharp if the enemy was *us*. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

Amusing to see how these NeverTrump hysterics delude themselves into believing they're not chasing popular approval. Of course they are—it's just that the group they seek to appeal to are people they actually respect: Twitter liberals and MSNBC/CNN producers. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

YES. They so badly want to be loved and accepted for hating Trump … the projection in Pat’s thread is … funny.

You can tell by who they feel safe linking, interacting with and retweeting—people from The Atlantic, Vox, Tapper, et al. They just want to be the “reasonable, sane conservative” at the Twitter Struggle Session. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 29, 2019

C’mon, it’s hard being a Salon conservative.

Related:

BOOMITY: Jon Lovitz jabs Beto O’Rourke for calling Trump racist and anti-Semitic when HE’S the one bringing up race and religion

‘She’s just AWFUL’: MSNBC’s Katy Tur calls POLITICO report proving Ukraine meddled in 2016 election ‘Russian propaganda’ (watch)

Shady and SCHIFFTY AF: Ben Shapiro points out 1 VERY ‘interesting’ reply to Schiff’s month-old whistleblower tweet