Many people who were originally in the ‘Never Trump’ movement (like this editor) have come to terms with the fact that A) he won, B) he’s done a far better job than expected and C) the Left is filled with the sort of dangerous and crazy we’ve never really seen before and so YES, they will be voting for Trump in 2020.

But of course, those few dozen who have remained in the movement who have not been able to accept he won (and for whatever reason can’t seem to grasp how awful Democrats REALLY ARE these days) are doing their best to shame and scold those who are doing what they feel is best for this country.

And they wonder why so many of us find them unbearable.

Like Patterico, who claimed people who refused to vote for Trump in 2016 but who will vote for him in 2020 are doing it for money and popularity.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Admit it, you just rolled your eyes.

Twice.

Like we said, unbearable.

Nothing convinces people you’re right like crapping all over them, Pat. Way to go.

In response, David Reaboi wrote a pretty exceptional thread himself:

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Utterly useless in the fight.

YES. They so badly want to be loved and accepted for hating Trump … the projection in Pat’s thread is … funny.

C’mon, it’s hard being a Salon conservative.

