It’s been a while since this editor has written about Jon Lovitz and boy howdy, it’s nice to write about him making so much sense that the Left can’t EVEN deal.

Not to mention he even tells the screechers and trolls he’s a liberal.

It all started with Beto O’Rourke making some asinine statement about Trump being racist and anti-Semitic:

When he calls 6 members of Congress—all women of color or Jewish—“savages,” he wants you to think of them as less than human. Like when he calls immigrants an “infestation” and says "no human being" would want to live in Baltimore. We can’t be surprised when violence follows. https://t.co/F0fVi3MmD8 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 28, 2019

This guy is SO desperate.

Jon jumped in here …

Seems like you’re the one bringing up the race and religion of these Congressmen and Congresswomen. https://t.co/aAbgV1dFrk — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 28, 2019

Seems Jon is right.

And what’s most interesting is Jon wanted to make sure people knew he was criticizing Beto although he is a liberal.

Bingo! And I’m not! I’m more liberal than liberals! I don’t label people by race and religion, etc. Although I just labeled liberals! https://t.co/YVxi2Ct4Am — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 28, 2019

And of course, Lefties (not liberals), just couldn’t deal with Jon’s comments … but he handled himself just fine.

He singled out the members of Congress who have been publicly going after him! https://t.co/eyHf2hj1tu — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 28, 2019

DUH!

You left out he mentioned two Democrats who are the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and four Congresswoman who are the face of the Democratic Party, one of whom said, “Let’s impeach the Motherfucker!” Democrat’s all! https://t.co/eyHf2hj1tu — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

But but but … racism! Anti-Semitism!

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Oh. So he’s extremely pro- Israel but hates his daughter and grandchildren. Makes

Sense to……????!!! https://t.co/60jphwuGc8 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

Ding ding ding.

Because your questions are flawed. It’s like asking “Yes or no. Have you stopped beating your wife?”

Either answer is false. https://t.co/r74IX3WefD — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

Dude was on a roll.

I don’t see how pointing out a false accusation of racism makes me conservative. I don’t look at people as a race or religion. I look at people as individuals. Saying I don’t like someone doesn’t mean I’m racist. However, people who define others by race/religion, they’re racist. https://t.co/jJbDB6TXjA — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

It’s binary thinking.

If you believe x then you must be y.

Yeah, it’s stupid but welcome to 2019 politics.

What? Looking at people as human beings, regardless of race, religion or gender??? That’s a bad take, according to you??? https://t.co/B3q6NfHR7p — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

Weird, right?

He attacks everyone who

Attacks him. https://t.co/0Re5aavP3S — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

Huh, it’s like Jon has been paying attention.

You are actually agreeing with me. Treat all people with respect. Inequality in society is another subject. That obviously isn’t good. https://t.co/C5pM0MSwYA — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

He attacks all the Democrats every day!

Today he chose them! Tomorrow it’ll be someone else. https://t.co/COiFdUtCba — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

He’s pro-Israel to support his Christian base? Oy! https://t.co/RIm5JPI2ri — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry. I just believe what Martin Luther King said, judge a person by the content of their character and NOT the color of their skin.

That’s how I was raised. I’m not changing. https://t.co/AQM68d2MlZ — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

Preach, Mr. Lovitz.

Because I don’t agree with you, I’m naive? I guess the Congresswomen who support BDS against Israel are actually pro Israel. My mistake. Didn’t know it was Opposite Day!!!! https://t.co/5CpxUJOraL — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

Ouch.

You’re right. I always thought Israel was our ally and a Democratic ally in the Middle

East! And the BDS movement is actually pro Israel! My mistake! https://t.co/TkpeGjtxkl — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

I see it. I don’t treat and judge people based on it. https://t.co/V8AniSSr2s — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) September 29, 2019

Acting! Genius!

