It’s been a while since this editor has written about Jon Lovitz and boy howdy, it’s nice to write about him making so much sense that the Left can’t EVEN deal.

Not to mention he even tells the screechers and trolls he’s a liberal.

It all started with Beto O’Rourke making some asinine statement about Trump being racist and anti-Semitic:

This guy is SO desperate.

Jon jumped in here …

Seems Jon is right.

And what’s most interesting is Jon wanted to make sure people knew he was criticizing Beto although he is a liberal.

And of course, Lefties (not liberals), just couldn’t deal with Jon’s comments … but he handled himself just fine.

DUH!

But but but … racism! Anti-Semitism!

ORANGE MAN BAD.

Ding ding ding.

Dude was on a roll.

It’s binary thinking.

If you believe x then you must be y.

Yeah, it’s stupid but welcome to 2019 politics.

Weird, right?

Huh, it’s like Jon has been paying attention.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Preach, Mr. Lovitz.

Ouch.

Acting! Genius!

