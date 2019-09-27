We like Nick Short’s idea about Adam Schiff when it comes to what he should be forced to do before every hearing, especially after what we all watched him pull yesterday, making up dialogue or ‘parodying’, as he called it, the president.

Adam Schiff should be forced to take oath before every hearing https://t.co/qDIahezwfB — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 27, 2019

This guy is a real piece of … work.

Democrats should be ashamed but yeah, they’re not. They’re far too busy trying to figure out something new to accuse Trump of doing that might get him impeached THIS TIME.

Looking back at Schiff and his lies over the past two years, these were doozies.

Flashback two years ago. Why wasn’t Schiff held accountable for pushing these blatant lies from the Steele dossier? https://t.co/F5WT5bE190 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 27, 2019

Gosh, this looks kinda sorta familiar. Schiff making up a bunch of stuff that MIGHT be true but probably isn’t.

Seriously, how has Adam Schiff NOT been held accountable?!

Adam Schiff also read into the congressional record unverified & salacious allegations about “Russian collusion” from the discredited Steele dossier. See Schiff’s most blatant claims about “collusion.” https://t.co/xBgQIJkVPI https://t.co/jXvAnMzWe5 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 27, 2019

Wow.

From The Daily Wire:

1. On Sunday, Schiff told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that there was “significant evidence of collusion,” even though the special counsel determined there was “no evidence that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired with the Russians to influence the election, despite offers by the Russians to do so.” 2. In March 2018, Schiff wrote in his “Minority Views” response to the Republican-led House Intelligence investigation into Russian collusion (which also found no collusion) that the committee’s “findings are misleading and unsupported by the facts and the investigative record.” 3. In February 2018, Schiff claimed there was “ample evidence” that Trump colluded with Russia. He was speaking at a breakfasted hosted by the Christian Science Monitor when he said: “There is already, in my view, ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you’re willing to see it.” 4. In March 2017, Schiff said on “Meet the Press” that there was “circumstantial evidence of collusion” and “direct evidence… of deception.” 5. Also in March 2017, and just a few days after simply saying there was “circumstantial evidence,” Schiff told MSNBC that there was “more than circumstantial evidence” – and he had seen it.

Remember when Democrats were positive Mueller would be their knight in shining armor and would remove the evil orange man?! Heh.

And now we have the magical whistleblower.

See why he should take the oath before every hearing?

That Bible would self immolate. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) September 27, 2019

No he should be removed period he is a evil man misleading the American people — stephen babinsky (@BabinskyStephen) September 27, 2019

He will continue lying!!! — Cecilia M. Levi (@PROCITY_INTL) September 27, 2019

Well, yeah, he’s a politician. And a Democrat.

No, they take an oath once and uphold it. This is disgusting what he did. He created fraudulent soundbites that will be used in more disinformation videos. He should be forced out. This has all been beyond ridiculous. Smh — ISYMFS JIMMY (@MRJIMMYBRO) September 27, 2019

Beyond ridiculous.

Nailed it.

