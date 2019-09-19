Hey guys, good news. Ilhan Omar is all about transparency and accountability …

As long as it’s not HER who is being transparent and accountable.

Probably not the best thing for her to tweet just a couple of days after she tried deleting a tweet that all but confirmed she married her brother. Just sayin’.

She stands with the calls for accountability.

HA.

These days Ilhan may be giving AOC a run for her ‘most annoying squad member’ money.

Trending

Yeah, that does make him a #WhistleBlower.

And we’re going to guess she does not stand with him.

Oof.

What was she thinking here?

We totally giggled.

But orange man bad!

And that’s the truth.

Related:

‘Defense of the presidency’: Blue-check Harvard professor dumps ice cold water on #Whistleblower hopefuls in fascinating thread

‘Inexperience and ignorance’: Mollie Hemingway’s thread about Pogrebin/Kelly’s FAIL may well be the best ‘there-there’ slam EVER

Gosh, THIS seems important –> Buck Sexton shares damning fact about Max Stier NYT reporters left OUT of Kavanaugh hit-piece

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brotherfatherhusbandIlhan OmarTrumptweetwhistleblower