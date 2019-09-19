Hey guys, good news. Ilhan Omar is all about transparency and accountability …

As long as it’s not HER who is being transparent and accountable.

Probably not the best thing for her to tweet just a couple of days after she tried deleting a tweet that all but confirmed she married her brother. Just sayin’.

Whistleblowers are key to a transparent democracy. I stand with the calls for accountability. The Trump administration must turn over the complaint to congressional oversight committees. https://t.co/ykdKnREiqW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 19, 2019

She stands with the calls for accountability.

HA.

These days Ilhan may be giving AOC a run for her ‘most annoying squad member’ money.

I consider @Imamofpeace to be a whistle blower, do you congresswoman? pic.twitter.com/hz92TKMHOX — Fred 🍖🥓 (@grand_handsome) September 19, 2019

Yeah, that does make him a #WhistleBlower.

And we’re going to guess she does not stand with him.

Whistleblowers about immigration fraud cool too? — Harry Doyle's Burner Account (@danzig5101) September 19, 2019

Oof.

What was she thinking here?

Well good luck with that. One person's whistle-blower is another person's criminal for exposing classified information. — C.H. Truth (@C_H_Truth) September 19, 2019

Consider the source. Adam "Dip" Schiff 😂🤣😂 — Political Science Denier (@PoliSciDenier) September 19, 2019

We totally giggled.

More wasted time and taxpayers money. There are too many pressing issues that need to get done than to keep going after @POTUS. I'm a lifelong Democrat and #EnoughIsEnough — Victoria Feldman (@SOULSELLING7) September 19, 2019

But orange man bad!

If you were for accountability you'd step down from office — Marilyn Slentz (@westtexasmare) September 19, 2019

And that’s the truth.

Related:

‘Defense of the presidency’: Blue-check Harvard professor dumps ice cold water on #Whistleblower hopefuls in fascinating thread

‘Inexperience and ignorance’: Mollie Hemingway’s thread about Pogrebin/Kelly’s FAIL may well be the best ‘there-there’ slam EVER

Gosh, THIS seems important –> Buck Sexton shares damning fact about Max Stier NYT reporters left OUT of Kavanaugh hit-piece