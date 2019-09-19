Hey guys, good news. Ilhan Omar is all about transparency and accountability …
As long as it’s not HER who is being transparent and accountable.
Probably not the best thing for her to tweet just a couple of days after she tried deleting a tweet that all but confirmed she married her brother. Just sayin’.
Whistleblowers are key to a transparent democracy. I stand with the calls for accountability.
The Trump administration must turn over the complaint to congressional oversight committees. https://t.co/ykdKnREiqW
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 19, 2019
She stands with the calls for accountability.
HA.
These days Ilhan may be giving AOC a run for her ‘most annoying squad member’ money.
I consider @Imamofpeace to be a whistle blower, do you congresswoman? pic.twitter.com/hz92TKMHOX
— Fred 🍖🥓 (@grand_handsome) September 19, 2019
Yeah, that does make him a #WhistleBlower.
And we’re going to guess she does not stand with him.
Whistleblowers about immigration fraud cool too?
— Harry Doyle's Burner Account (@danzig5101) September 19, 2019
Oof.
What was she thinking here?
Well good luck with that. One person's whistle-blower is another person's criminal for exposing classified information.
— C.H. Truth (@C_H_Truth) September 19, 2019
Consider the source. Adam "Dip" Schiff 😂🤣😂
— Political Science Denier (@PoliSciDenier) September 19, 2019
You stand for "accountability"…
That's rich!
— Bull Terrier (@HPax) September 19, 2019
We totally giggled.
More wasted time and taxpayers money. There are too many pressing issues that need to get done than to keep going after @POTUS. I'm a lifelong Democrat and #EnoughIsEnough
— Victoria Feldman (@SOULSELLING7) September 19, 2019
But orange man bad!
If you were for accountability you'd step down from office
— Marilyn Slentz (@westtexasmare) September 19, 2019
And that’s the truth.
