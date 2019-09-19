Far be it from us to tell the New York Times how to do their jobs but gosh, this little tidbit about Max Stier (the guy who brought the allegations against Kavanaugh to the NYT) seems like it’s kinda sorta relevant, doncha think? Something the reporters might have wanted to include?

Seems like a big miss to us:

Now it comes out that oh so honest Max Stier has a wife, Florence Yu Pan, who was nominated by Obama to the DC Circuit Court, and GOP Senators let that nomination lapse Of course, The NY Times didn’t think that was relevant info to his absurd Kavanaugh allegation Of course. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 18, 2019

Oh so honest Max’s wife is Florence Yu Pan, who was nominated to the DC Circuit Court by Obama and GOP Senators let the nomination lapse. Wonder if ol’ Max is a tad bit angry about that?

It almost makes this look like some sort of revenge, no?

Just gets worse and worse.

Donates money to Obama and his wife gets nominated to DC circuit. Then Republicans let time run out on her nomination in 2016. Hmm…… pic.twitter.com/ILxAbIbdAc — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) September 18, 2019

OOOOOPSIE! — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) September 18, 2019

So many oopsies here, we’ve honestly lost track.

For those of us following this stuff in flyover, we're always reminded of how small and incestuous DC really is and what a true bubble the governing all live and work in. No wonder populism has become so, um, popular. Especially outside the bubbles. Smaller government please! — Cindy Scheer Jackson (@ScheerCindy) September 18, 2019

Preach!

Weird that they'd leave this out too…. — Michael Ryan (@StellarOdin) September 18, 2019

Right?

So weird.

Sickens AND thickens.

It’s like mud at this point.

