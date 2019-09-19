Watching blue-checks fall all over themselves because they think they’ve got Trump THIS TIME with the WaPo whistleblower story is pathetically hilarious.

They think it’s going to be huge, like Russian collusion huge.

Oops.

Like Stormy Daniels huge.

Oops.

But … it’ll be huge.

This is going to be huge. DOJ& Admin are contorting themselves backwards to try to hide this. Truth will come out. There are probably tapes and transcripts documenting a gross abuse of power by Trump. Gonna be ugly.And enablers should all face consequences https://t.co/0HaeWkd6aI — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 19, 2019

There have been more boys crying wolf over Trump than any other boys crying wolf EVER.

From WaPo:

Legal experts said there are scenarios in which a president’s communications with a foreign leader could rise to the level of an “urgent concern” for the intelligence community, but they also noted that the president has broad authority to decide unilaterally when to classify or declassify information. Revealing how the United States obtained sensitive information could “compromise intelligence means and methods and potentially the lives of sources,” said Joel Brenner, former inspector general for the National Security Agency. It was unclear whether the whistleblower witnessed Trump’s communication with the foreign leader or learned of it through other means. Summaries of such conversations are often distributed among White House staff, although the administration imposed new limits on this practice after Trump’s disclosures to Russian officials were revealed.

*sigh*

They’d be better off just admitting they hate that he won in 2016.

And here’s the thing, even if there IS something here, nobody believes them because they’ve done nothing but screech about ORANGE MAN BAD AND RUSSIA for years.

Meh.

I'm not sure there's a wolf this time, given previous cries. — Nick Carroll (@LibertyAndTech) September 19, 2019

I bet he said “tell Vladimir I’ll have more flexibility after the election.” Oh, wrong president so that was no biggie. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) September 19, 2019

Obama was only smooching up to Putin because it was for our own good or something.

“We got him now!” For the 1,000th time 😂😂😂 — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) September 19, 2019

MWAHAHAHAHAH!

This will finally definitely without question absolutely guaranteed bank on it pinky promise get the Bad Orange Man. Unlike the pee tapes Russian collision Mueller report Stormy Daniels….. pic.twitter.com/73B7l2AQR7 — First Lord of the Space Force Admiralty (@Noah_Pology) September 19, 2019

More empty calories for MSNBC! — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) September 19, 2019

This is you continuing your anti-Trump tantrum. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) September 19, 2019

Give the story 24 hrs before you freak out.Too many stories have fallen apart — Jean Tuttle (@waffle721) September 19, 2019

Ya’ think?

