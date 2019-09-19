In case you were wondering if CNN had perhaps figured out their obvious bias was destroying their ratings since Chris Cuomo called Beto out on his gun-grabbing … nope. Just take a gander at this ridiculous tweet and story from CNN Politics.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit school that refuses to accommodate trans students https://t.co/eVp6WTuYak pic.twitter.com/lenxaR65nA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 19, 2019

OMG SHE’S SUCH A BIGOT GOING TO A SCHOOL THAT REFUSES TO ACCOMMODATE TRANS STUDENTS! ORANGE MAN BAAAAAD!

From CNN:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will attend a roundtable on Thursday at a Pennsylvania Catholic school that subscribes to an anti-trans student policy. Harrisburg Catholic Elementary School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is slated to host the event, according to a department press release — and is subject to the Diocese of Harrisburg’s student policy on Gender Identity Questions. The policy characterizes gender-affirming surgery, an option for some transgender individuals, as “understood in Catholic moral terms as self-mutilation and therefore immoral.”

So a private Catholic elementary school won’t accommodate trans-students.

Private.

Catholic.

Elementary School.

Holy crap, CNN, this is such a bad take.

Weird way of saying she's visiting a Catholic elementary school https://t.co/95osKgmNju — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 19, 2019

Weird indeed.

CNN refuses to not be the enemy of the people. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) September 19, 2019

It’s all they know.

American Ministry of Truth. Jerks. — Jake Jacobsen (@DrJakeJ) September 19, 2019

It is a private school. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 19, 2019

It's a Catholic school. Do you write articles about how other religions do not accommodate trans students also, or is this just a swipe at Christianity? — PLEB 🇺🇸 (@HuMbLe_StOiC) September 19, 2019

its a catholic elementary school — MarilynMemeson (@MemesonMarilyn) September 19, 2019

LOL It is a Catholic Elem. school. You are ridiculous! — Freedom (@dlh8) September 19, 2019

Would you frame it this way if it were Muslim private school? — Michael (@mcaark) September 19, 2019

There’d be no story here if it was a Muslim private school because there is only ever outrage when Christianity is involved.

Duh.

