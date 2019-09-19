As Twitchy reported earlier, now Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly are claiming Kavanaugh asked them to lie for him in exchange for an interview. Man, if there were ever two broads who needed to just take the freakin’ L at this point it’s these two.

We wouldn’t believe them if they told us water is wet.

Mollie Hemingway’s little ‘pat on the heads’ thread is pretty awesome … and brutal:

Honestly think Pogrebin/Kelly claim regarding Kavanaugh is a function of their inexperience and ignorance of established protocol for interviewing justices. Speaking as one of the few reporters who has interviewed many of them, it is a violation of that protocol to identify them. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 19, 2019

Take notes, ladies.

They could both learn a thing or two (or five) from Mollie.

Just sayin’.

The general lack of access they had to key people in the White House, Supreme Court, Senate and anywhere outside the Resistance is evident in their book. We interviewed more than 100 key people to get definitive history down, and I would say the difference is undeniable. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 19, 2019

Poor dears.

And yes, the difference is undeniable … painful even.

A further "inside reporting" note that may (or may not!) apply: listening to reporter questions in person before deciding whether to answer them would be not unheard of. It would also be considered off record so unethical reporters couldn't intimate they had access they did not. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 19, 2019

It’s interesting how NYT reporters don’t seem to know these very basic principles of journalism. And by interesting we mean pathetic, predictable, and very sad.

It’s sad you have to break down fundamentals of reporting because two authors are spinning all their crap work and pushing it as journalism. They wrote a gossip piece and it should be treated as such, put it in the national enquirer — HereForSports (@bob_diodati) September 19, 2019

See what we mean?

That @rpogrebin and @katekelly are allowing @HuffPost to paint Kavanaugh as a liar because they don't understand protocol is just another example of their confirmation bias. They're getting what they wanted and that's to smear Kavanaugh. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) September 19, 2019

There is no way Kavanaugh would be dumb enough to propose this arrangment with these two. Impossible. Like they would keep even the proposal a secret….. — Jim Budinetz (@JBudinetz) September 19, 2019

Sounds like they’re incompetent and untruthful hacks. — some guy in NYC (@frankiegnyc) September 19, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

