As Twitchy reported earlier, now Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly are claiming Kavanaugh asked them to lie for him in exchange for an interview. Man, if there were ever two broads who needed to just take the freakin’ L at this point it’s these two.

We wouldn’t believe them if they told us water is wet.

Mollie Hemingway’s little ‘pat on the heads’ thread is pretty awesome … and brutal:

Take notes, ladies.

They could both learn a thing or two (or five) from Mollie.

Just sayin’.

Poor dears.

And yes, the difference is undeniable … painful even.

It’s interesting how NYT reporters don’t seem to know these very basic principles of journalism. And by interesting we mean pathetic, predictable, and very sad.

See what we mean?

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Tags: Kate KellyKavanaughMollie HeminwayRobin Pogrebin