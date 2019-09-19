Not only is Amy Klobuchar pushing the many-times-debunked lie that Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’, but she’s also exploiting a young man who was almost beaten to death to play politics on Twitter. We suppose we should just be glad she’s not throwing binders at anyone or eating a salad with a comb.

And she wants to be president.

Right.

Neo-Nazis (or, as the president called them at the time, “very fine people”) almost killed DeAndre. Only four were caught — the other two are still unidentified. DeAndre deserves justice.https://t.co/dEQ5Aanukp — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 19, 2019

Someone should really tell Amy only disingenuous losers are still pushing the lie that Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people.’

Oh, wait.

The only thing more pathetic than you peddling the “ORANGE MAN CALLED NAZIS FINE PEOPLE” lie, is you eating Comb Salad. You embarrass Minnesotans. — Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) September 19, 2019

Go with that, it'll bump you up to 4% for sure! — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 19, 2019

Does Joe Biden have an alibi? — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 19, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Amy, you’re is pathetic. This is so sad. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) September 19, 2019

Lie. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) September 19, 2019

Amy that didn’t happen and you know it. — Jason Arnold (@IndyArnold81) September 19, 2019

"Good People on Both Sides" does not include White Supremicists. — James McRitchie (@corpgovnet) September 19, 2019

This didn’t happen. You are lying. — Velvet “Alpha Breasts” Assassin (@VelvetUndergr10) September 19, 2019

The definition of "Absolutely nothing left?" Pusing a BS narrative that has been debunked to death… So, either you're an ignorant fool, or you think that your followers are… Neither is a good look… — JP Shalvey ❌ (@JPShalvey1) September 19, 2019

Over/under on when Amy finally drops out?

Amy is stoking racial hatred for the votes. — Idiotsansavant (@therealdbREAL) September 19, 2019

Like the good little Democrat that she is.

