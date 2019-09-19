Not only is Amy Klobuchar pushing the many-times-debunked lie that Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’, but she’s also exploiting a young man who was almost beaten to death to play politics on Twitter. We suppose we should just be glad she’s not throwing binders at anyone or eating a salad with a comb.
And she wants to be president.
Right.
Neo-Nazis (or, as the president called them at the time, “very fine people”) almost killed DeAndre. Only four were caught — the other two are still unidentified. DeAndre deserves justice.https://t.co/dEQ5Aanukp
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 19, 2019
Someone should really tell Amy only disingenuous losers are still pushing the lie that Trump called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people.’
Oh, wait.
The only thing more pathetic than you peddling the “ORANGE MAN CALLED NAZIS FINE PEOPLE” lie, is you eating Comb Salad. You embarrass Minnesotans.
— Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) September 19, 2019
Go with that, it'll bump you up to 4% for sure!
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 19, 2019
Does Joe Biden have an alibi?
— The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 19, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Amy, you’re is pathetic. This is so sad.
— Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) September 19, 2019
Lie.
— Toby T (@Tobizoid) September 19, 2019
Amy that didn’t happen and you know it.
— Jason Arnold (@IndyArnold81) September 19, 2019
— Stephen Marroquin (@Koolarrow70) September 19, 2019
"Good People on Both Sides" does not include White Supremicists.
— James McRitchie (@corpgovnet) September 19, 2019
This didn’t happen.
You are lying.
— Velvet “Alpha Breasts” Assassin (@VelvetUndergr10) September 19, 2019
The definition of "Absolutely nothing left?"
Pusing a BS narrative that has been debunked to death…
So, either you're an ignorant fool, or you think that your followers are…
Neither is a good look…
— JP Shalvey ❌ (@JPShalvey1) September 19, 2019
Over/under on when Amy finally drops out?
Amy is stoking racial hatred for the votes.
— Idiotsansavant (@therealdbREAL) September 19, 2019
Like the good little Democrat that she is.
