‘You spelled FRAUD wrong’: Amy Klobuchar claims Christine Blasey Ford ‘looks like courage’ and WHOA NELLY the backfire

Let us never forget Amy Klobuchar has been accused of eating a salad with a comb AND throwing office supplies at her staff.

Hey, this game is fun.

Amy wanted to remind everyone what ‘courage’ looks like.

OH FFS.

Courage is lying about being sexually assaulted to try and ruin a man’s life to protect abortion? Wow, women’s empowerment has fallen SO FAR.

This is going well, Amy.

Don’t make Amy angry.

You wouldn’t like her when she’s angry.

