‘You spelled FRAUD wrong’: Amy Klobuchar claims Christine Blasey Ford ‘looks like courage’ and WHOA NELLY the backfire

Let us never forget Amy Klobuchar has been accused of eating a salad with a comb AND throwing office supplies at her staff.

Hey, this game is fun.

Amy wanted to remind everyone what ‘courage’ looks like.

Let us never forget what courage looks like. pic.twitter.com/2bRD8s8sda — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 15, 2019

OH FFS.

Courage is lying about being sexually assaulted to try and ruin a man’s life to protect abortion? Wow, women’s empowerment has fallen SO FAR.

Let us never forget what courage looks like pic.twitter.com/vvhtZOhZuE — M. Citrone (@m_citrone) September 16, 2019

Her own father says she’s lying. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 15, 2019

She changed her story so many times, it's impossible for her to have any credibility. She misled the American people and attempted so slander someone she had no evidence against. — Kate (@ThotvsThought) September 15, 2019

This is what Alinksy's "the ends justify the means" looks like. — ask the NSA (@ImDudeLiberty) September 16, 2019

This is what courage looks like!! #BorderPatrol risking their lives to save others. Lying under oath is NOT courage. @WeAreAmericanos #LatinosForTrump2020 pic.twitter.com/BezanLWSuv — Mayra Gtz (@mgtz1995) September 16, 2019

This is going well, Amy.

You spelled “perjury” wrong https://t.co/fDH6fDfHbu — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 16, 2019

It looks like this pic.twitter.com/yZONCYpqFx — / nnie / (@AV_Mudlark) September 16, 2019

You're reprehensible — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 16, 2019

Don’t make Amy angry.

You wouldn’t like her when she’s angry.

