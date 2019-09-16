You guys remember Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, yes? Sheldon really made an arse of himself during the original Brett Kavanaugh debacle nearly a year ago and here he is again, telling all of Twitter that he’s confident Kavanaugh lied.

Even though the NYT had to issue an ‘editor’s note’ about the entire basis of their hit-piece on Kavanaugh.

Oh, Sheldon …

I’m confident Kavanaugh lied. He was under oath. His intent was to deceive. The lies were material. That’s perjury. #KavanaughLiedhttps://t.co/4eEFrVBY7t — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 16, 2019

We’re confident Sheldon is lying. He’s a senator. His intent is to deceive for political reasons. His tweets are material. That’s embarrassing.

Huh, this is fun.

Oh, and his using a Vox story to make his point makes his tweets/thread even more laughable.

The right-wing hysteria clearly implies that the allegations against Kavanaugh are false. But if the right-wingers really thought the allegations were false, why demand bogus investigation by the FBI? Why not a real one?https://t.co/sNVK2ZbGgj — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 16, 2019

Right-wing hysteria? Sheldon, bub, it’s not the Right that has been in a constant temper tantrum for the last three years, throwing crap at the wall and hoping something sticks that makes the mean orange man go away. And ‘right-wingers’, what is he, 12?

Of course, he agrees with the WaPo dolt … this was their goal all along. Discrediting not only Kavanaugh but the Supreme Court knowing Trump will likely appoint at least one more justice.

This is not about Kavanaugh so much as it is their agenda and activist judges doing their bidding.

So, if the House does impeach him, you’ll recuse yourself since you’ve publicly pre-judged him? #ethics — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) September 16, 2019

Well, so long as YOU'RE sure. 🙄 — 🏈Duchess of Football AnnaD🏈 (@AnnaDsays) September 16, 2019

Shew, right?

Everyone can go home now.

If you can provide evidence….any evidence at all, besides your emotions and the fact that your feelings are hurt, then he'll certainly be removed. — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) September 16, 2019

Like his Democrat brethren, Sheldon isn’t great about showing evidence.

Ugh, we’ll be here all day.

You're "confident"? Do you have actual proof, bub? — WilliamTeach2 (@WTeach2) September 16, 2019

It’s like they keep missing this seriously BIG part of the story.

I’m embarrassed for you — Michelle (@michellebosso) September 16, 2019

Join the club.

