Like the rest of us who aren’t beholden to push the Leftist narrative that BRETT KAVANAUGH is bad because ORANGE MAN BAD, Brit Hume is frustrated and even angry with the New York Times for trying once again to smear an innocent man.

It’s so damn annoying.

Brit, as usual, said it far better:

This smear was disgusting the first time around. This attempt to revive it is beyond disgusting and speaks to the dishonesty of leading organs of the mainstream media. They are corrupt. https://t.co/m3sr18sft9 — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 16, 2019

From the Spectator:

I guess that The New York Times didn’t get the memo. Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court last fall. He is sitting there (officially, I mean) right now, as I write. Despite the most disgusting, ad hominem, evidence-free effort at character assassination of a Supreme Court nominee in history, the combined forces of The New York Times and other cesspool media organs like The New Yorker, bottom-feeding Senate Democrats, feminazis of various stripes, and other woke constituencies on the left, Kavanaugh made it. One of the most ostentatiously qualified candidates for the Supreme Court in recent memory managed — just barely — to slip through the gauntlet of baseless accusation, wild fantasy, and prurient hysteria and ascend to the country’s highest court. Hurrah.

Hurrah indeed.

The Good Justice should consider legal action against these libelous & slanderous accusations. — Jim Gilmore (@utapao1) September 16, 2019

They have been relentless in their efforts to destroy him.

I’m sure it has nothing to do with us winning with latest Supreme Court decisions…. liberals don’t like the rules so they try to lie cheat and steal to change the outcome 🤔👎🏻 — LEP 🇺🇸🇮🇱SUPER ELITE (@SURFER13HB) September 16, 2019

It makes us wonder if RBG isn’t doing so hot.

*adjusts tinfoil*

They are very concerned Trump is soon going to be getting another chance at a nominee and they need to discredit his previous nominee in order to discredit his ability to choose suitable nominees. Kavanaugh is collateral damage. — Glenna Bender (@GlennaBender) September 16, 2019

See what we mean?

Something has to be going on here, the question is what.

And why.

And HOLY CRAP are we really writing about this again?

