Over the weekend, Ilhan Omar was asked on CBS (right?!) about her ‘some people did something’ comments regarding 9/11 since she was called out by a family member at a memorial for the thousands of innocent Americans murdered that day.

The guy wore her words on a t-shirt even.

And yes, her response and/or explanation is as repugnant as you’d expect:

Unbelievable. Ilhan Omar refuses to acknowledge why her flippant description of 9/11 as "some people did something" was offensive and then paints herself as the victimpic.twitter.com/FDOcNbCF42 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 15, 2019

Poor Ilhan.

She’s the REAL victim here, you evil people you. Think about how horrible SHE had it after that horrible day.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we would be able to see Russia from our house.

Very believable.

It’s a way of life for the Socialist Democrats. — ᴰᵒᵘᵍˡᵃˢ (@DouglasShrugged) September 15, 2019

Socialist Democrats are some of the most self-centered, self-serving politicians we’ve seen in a long time and THAT’S saying something.

Every time she speaks I am reminded of what a horrible person she is. — ItIsGoodToBeQueenOfSpring (@redandright) September 15, 2019

Omar has the Saul Alinsky diatribe down pat. — KarenG (@KgiardenKaren) September 15, 2019

He’d be so proud.

@IlhanMN is a victims of her own sin — Marilee (@Maresedoats) September 15, 2019

Disgrace to our CONGRESS — dr. Évi ™ 🇺🇸 (@EvaLB5) September 15, 2019

Putting it nicely.

Wow she just blew right over the 911 topic. Smfh this is despicable and I hope this woman is voted out as fast as she came in I don't care about her faith I care about her rhetoric — Einsteinstesla18🇺🇲 (@Einsteinstesla1) September 15, 2019

That’s the second time she didn’t ‘realize the weight’ of her words. Her immaturity is and tone deaf response makes her a supremely rotten congress member. — Cookie Walk (@CookieWalk13) September 15, 2019

Thinking she realizes the weight of her words, we’re just not sure she really cares.

