Because of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to tweet about herself when it comes to the new and improved (not really) allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. We’re going to bet she hasn’t seen the YUGE correction/clarification the New York Times had to make about their story.

You know, that the student didn’t remember the incident and refused to comment which basically makes the story dead in the water.

But hey, any excuse to share footage of herself babbling:

Maybe she missed it but none of the allegations against Kavanaugh were corroborated.

Trending

OH FFS.

So many eye-rolls

Did AOC really think this thread would go well? Especially now that we know what we know about the NYT story?

Womp womp.

But she says she’s a patriot and stuff!

She says so!

Quiet you with your facts and knowledge.

Related:

WOW: You KNOW the NYT really screwed the pooch when even Joe Scarborough is calling OUT their Kavanaugh hit-piece

‘They are CORRUPT’: Brit Hume rakes NYT over the coals for attempting to revive their smear campaign against Kavanaugh

‘You spelled FRAUD wrong’: Amy Klobuchar claims Christine Blasey Ford ‘looks like courage’ and WHOA NELLY the backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCBrett KavanaughDeborah Ramirez