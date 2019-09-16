Because of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to tweet about herself when it comes to the new and improved (not really) allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. We’re going to bet she hasn’t seen the YUGE correction/clarification the New York Times had to make about their story.

You know, that the student didn’t remember the incident and refused to comment which basically makes the story dead in the water.

But hey, any excuse to share footage of herself babbling:

This was almost a year ago. It is unsurprising that Kavanaugh, credibly accused of sexual assault, would lie under oath to secure a Supreme Court seat. Because sexual assault isn’t a crime of passion – it’s about the abuse of power. He must be impeached.pic.twitter.com/9PhrgeYuHv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2019

Maybe she missed it but none of the allegations against Kavanaugh were corroborated.

The idea of liberty and justice for all has been a radical notion since America’s founding. And as patriots, we will keep pushing until the vision of America is the reality of America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PKRu2F6vhL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2019

OH FFS.

So many eye-rolls

You don't get to talk about justice while also claiming that completely unfounded allegtions with zero shred of evidence should be enough to unseat a SCOTUS Justice.

By those rules, none of you hacks would have a seat anywhere. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 16, 2019

you are nothing but a prop. — Kristen Peterson (@collagingkriste) September 16, 2019

Did AOC really think this thread would go well? Especially now that we know what we know about the NYT story?

Womp womp.

Patriot. You? 😂. Is it April’s fool’s already? — UnsilentDeaf (@UnsilentD) September 16, 2019

Your idea of liberty and justice is biased and lacks truths. — CA (@CJandHoney) September 16, 2019

A Congress person who doesn't know what the word "credibly" means. Color me surprised. — Kate Dean (@KDean38) September 16, 2019

“Liberty” doesn’t mean equality of outcome. Equality of rights is the objective of our government. — Brown Man Speaketh 🧔🏽 (@BrownManSpeak) September 16, 2019

But she says she’s a patriot and stuff!

She says so!

Quiet you with your facts and knowledge.

Related:

WOW: You KNOW the NYT really screwed the pooch when even Joe Scarborough is calling OUT their Kavanaugh hit-piece

‘They are CORRUPT’: Brit Hume rakes NYT over the coals for attempting to revive their smear campaign against Kavanaugh

‘You spelled FRAUD wrong’: Amy Klobuchar claims Christine Blasey Ford ‘looks like courage’ and WHOA NELLY the backfire