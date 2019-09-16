Watching Joe Scarborough scold the NYT over their shameful Brett Kavanaugh smear piece … *chef’s kiss*

You know they done screwed up when Joe, whose Trump Derangement Syndrome has historically been off the charts, is calling them out for it.

Take a look.

How did they fail to include it? Oh gosh, we don’t know. Maybe because they didn’t really care about the actual story, just about the narrative they could push with it? Let’s not act like this is the first time we’ve seen them do something like this.

Not a whole lotta sympathy from our neck of the woods either.

Oh, Ron.

Ron, Ron, Ron.

Why, Ron?

Trump really has broken the media.

It certainly does feel very intentional.

Hilarious, right?

Annnd there it is.

