Watching Joe Scarborough scold the NYT over their shameful Brett Kavanaugh smear piece … *chef’s kiss*

You know they done screwed up when Joe, whose Trump Derangement Syndrome has historically been off the charts, is calling them out for it.

Take a look.

How did the @nytimes editors fail to include the below info in their article re: Kavanuagh? Would they have done so had @MZHemingway not noted the glaring omission yesterday? It was a stunning decision to leave that central fact out of an article filled with damning accusations. pic.twitter.com/ldlTYmqcTt — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 16, 2019

How did they fail to include it? Oh gosh, we don’t know. Maybe because they didn’t really care about the actual story, just about the narrative they could push with it? Let’s not act like this is the first time we’ve seen them do something like this.

The collapsing reputation of the MSM is well-earned. — WNCRobert (@WncRobert) September 16, 2019

Not a whole lotta sympathy from our neck of the woods either.

Really want to talk about credibility? This is another example of the MSM making a mistake, admitting it, and fixing it. You worship a president who doubles and triples down on lies — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) September 16, 2019

Oh, Ron.

Ron, Ron, Ron.

Why, Ron?

So what you're saying is, your standard is to be one teensy step up on credibility from Trump. LMAOOOOOO — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 16, 2019

Real journalists are out here sounding exactly like the dozens of ignorable, drive-by trolls we get each day. He honestly sounds no more professional or non-partisan than a random DumpDrumpf64. — prop op (@ProperOpinion) September 16, 2019

Trump really has broken the media.

You left out the word "intentional" in front of "omission." If you still somehow believe the MSM isn't in bed with Democrats, you're an idiot.https://t.co/cTC35wneWZ — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 16, 2019

It certainly does feel very intentional.

Hilarious, right?

By “stunning,” you clearly meant to type “predictable.” NYT and its MSM ilk make daily samples of reckless disregard for the truth to find out exactly where the line is for a public figure to collect millions. — Razor (@hale_razor) September 16, 2019

Annnd there it is.

Related:

‘They are CORRUPT’: Brit Hume rakes NYT over the coals for attempting to revive their smear campaign against Kavanaugh

‘You spelled FRAUD wrong’: Amy Klobuchar claims Christine Blasey Ford ‘looks like courage’ and WHOA NELLY the backfire

Garbage take ALERT –> Ilhan Omar quick to play the victim when pressed to explain her shameful 9/11 comments (watch)