Sarah Huckabee Sanders corrected Democrats claiming we have guns in America because of corruption.

Lookin’ at you, Elizabeth Warren.

Sarah’s tweet is pretty spectacular:

Preach.

Amen.

Namaste.

Whatever floats your boat, this was a good one.

Which is probably why Bree Newsome took issue with it … and her response is … wow:

So wait a second here.

The Second Amendment doesn’t apply to black people? And rights being God-given is part of the white nationalist movement?

Alrighty then.

But wait, there’s more.

Pretty sure guns played a part in freeing the slaves but ok.

The Right wants to militarize the police?

Huh?

You know what, never mind. EL OH EL.

Thinking it’s too late for that.

What he said.

But you know, it’s racist or something.

