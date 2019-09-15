Sarah Huckabee Sanders corrected Democrats claiming we have guns in America because of corruption.

Lookin’ at you, Elizabeth Warren.

Sarah’s tweet is pretty spectacular:

Democrats say we have guns in America because of “corruption”. No, we have guns because it’s our God-given right enshrined in the Constitution. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 13, 2019

Preach.

Amen.

Namaste.

Whatever floats your boat, this was a good one.

Which is probably why Bree Newsome took issue with it … and her response is … wow:

The 2A doesn't apply to Black folks. Whenever white conservatives start rattling about a "God-given right" to guns, that's just more signaling to the white nationalist movement. They advocate for armed [white] citizenry & a ramping up of the police state at the same time. https://t.co/rv0BQZk56l — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) September 14, 2019

So wait a second here.

The Second Amendment doesn’t apply to black people? And rights being God-given is part of the white nationalist movement?

Alrighty then.

But wait, there’s more.

It's not about liberty, because they don't advocate these "freedoms" for everyone. This again is about the role the gun has always played as a tool of white supremacy in America. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) September 14, 2019

Pretty sure guns played a part in freeing the slaves but ok.

Why would this same political movement advocate both: 1) unlimited distribution of guns to the public

2) and militarizing the police unless you have visions of a fascist state where the armed white militias fight side by side w/ ICE & police to keep the brown folks out? — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) September 14, 2019

The Right wants to militarize the police?

Huh?

You know what, never mind. EL OH EL.

Your Maker endows you with this, not your government. It can no more be taken away then your eye color. If you want to own a gun go buy one. Americans near and far will support you. — Big (🔫) Lead Balloon (@99_lead) September 14, 2019

Go on Amazon and see if you can buy a clue. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) September 15, 2019

Thinking it’s too late for that.

Speak for yourself, several of us black folks legally own firearms and know that the 2A does apply to us. — Mitsubishi Miller (@ServantOnIce) September 14, 2019

With all due respect, you have lost your damned mind. — Brian Jackson (@brianjacksonXP) September 15, 2019

You’re incorrect here sister. I get what you mean, but the second amendment isn’t granted by government. — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) September 14, 2019

What he said.

"A man's rights rest in three boxes: the ballot box, the jury box, and the cartridge box." —Frederick Douglass — Donna (@LogicVivacious) September 15, 2019

But you know, it’s racist or something.

