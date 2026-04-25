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Hasan Piker Discovers Time Travel to Blame Karoline Leavitt for a Shooting That Hadn't Happened Yet

justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier tonight, there was a shooting at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Thankfully, the police were able to kill the shooter before anyone was injured. 

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Earlier in the evening, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt teased a fun night ahead. Of course, the worst person in America is now trying to twist that into some weird conspiracy theory. 

If he had a brain, he'd be dangerous.

Of course, his followers are equally as terrible.

Not only are his followers terrible, they are stupid. Leavitt made this statement WAY before the event began and the shooter emerged. She wasn't making light of the shooting. It hadn't happened yet. Unless the Left now believes Trumpers are witches who can see into the future. Never mind, they probably do.

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He's dumb.

Piker's listeners have spent so much time taking in his nonsense, their IQs have bottomed out.

They really believe this stuff.

We really need to bring back mental asylums.

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Don't forget, he is starting a new project with Trevor Noah.

Democrats are awful people.

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY KAROLINE LEAVITT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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