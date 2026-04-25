Hasan Piker Discovers Time Travel to Blame Karoline Leavitt for a Shooting That Hadn't Happened Yet

Earlier tonight, there was a shooting at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. Thankfully, the police were able to kill the shooter before anyone was injured.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired”



LET’S FREAKING GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMkccJ7qvw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 25, 2026

Earlier in the evening, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt teased a fun night ahead. Of course, the worst person in America is now trying to twist that into some weird conspiracy theory.

what did she know 👀 https://t.co/qjLNPh3pBS — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 26, 2026

If he had a brain, he'd be dangerous.

He's already spewing his garbage https://t.co/H1NJNvW0ge — Mish (@Mish_K_) April 26, 2026

False flag, the classic tactic to reignite the war. https://t.co/xjqbIWND39 — S͎a͎l͎a͎d͎i͎n͎🇸🇴⚖️🕋✍️ (@InaHassan3) April 26, 2026

Of course, his followers are equally as terrible.

this admin is just so okay with deaths - of anyone passing by in a boat, of detainees, that they were bound to talk flippantly about shooting and threats to life when there was an actual shooter https://t.co/qQBbxHVkgm — Wookiee Talkie (@blackjackewok) April 26, 2026

Not only are his followers terrible, they are stupid. Leavitt made this statement WAY before the event began and the shooter emerged. She wasn't making light of the shooting. It hadn't happened yet. Unless the Left now believes Trumpers are witches who can see into the future. Never mind, they probably do.

Hasan Piker’s initial reaction immediately after a shooting took place at the White House Correspondents Dinner is to joke (?) about a possible conspiracy. https://t.co/l7rUELVAhP — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) April 26, 2026

He's dumb.

OK it's a figure of speech but also wouldn't doubt sociopathic delight at false flags. https://t.co/53OeEqoESS — . (@notorioushilary) April 26, 2026

Oh really?? 👀



This histrionic phony, baloney b*****t bunch I’m so sick of all of them



This is terrorism from our own government.



They’re trying to keep us feeling terrified all the time



like oh

look all these attacks on Trump

so he has a right to kill all these other… https://t.co/v0QI7cSMxw — Mir.I.am White (@vadergrrrl) April 26, 2026

Piker's listeners have spent so much time taking in his nonsense, their IQs have bottomed out.

Exhibit A priming society to view the event. https://t.co/WGYRyE0rms — liquid Snake (@liquidSnake2121) April 26, 2026

They really believe this stuff.

It was most likely another staged episode https://t.co/A9zGijNVPE — Justice🌻 (@__JustTina_) April 26, 2026

We really need to bring back mental asylums.

Advertisement

This man is scum and no one should forget that just this week the New York Times tried to sell him to the American public as a worthwhile political voice. https://t.co/MpsXpIBWIm — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 26, 2026

Don't forget, he is starting a new project with Trevor Noah.

Deport and denaturalize all cockroaches https://t.co/cQzHp78JMI — planakin (@_Apollosol) April 26, 2026

Jihadist Piker is already spreading rumors. Hasan is the leader of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/QQoN134NRJ — Jules (@jules4U44) April 26, 2026

Democrats are awful people.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.