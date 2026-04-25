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Secret Service Escorts Trump Administration Out of WHCA Dinner … Loud Noises Heard? CNN: Shooter Is Down

Brett T. | 8:47 PM on April 25, 2026
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had just received a warm welcome at the White House Correspondents' Dinner when they and the rest of the Trump administration were escorted from the room by the Secret Service. This is breaking news, so take whatever you read with a grain of salt.

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It sounds like an overabundance of caution to us, but it's still unusual.

We'll update this as we learn more.

***

Update:

CNN is reporting that there was a shooter who has been taken down.

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Here's another video showing the members of the press hiding under their tables:

We're seeing a lot of posters saying that this was staged, just like the Butler assassination attempt, to generate sympathy for Trump. Unbelievable.

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***

Update:

Apparently, they're going to return and continue the dinner?

***

Update:

Here's more video from inside the event:


***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP MELANIA TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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