Secret Service Escorts Trump Administration Out of WHCA Dinner … Loud Noises Heard? CNN: Shooter Is Down

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had just received a warm welcome at the White House Correspondents' Dinner when they and the rest of the Trump administration were escorted from the room by the Secret Service. This is breaking news, so take whatever you read with a grain of salt.

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President Trump has been escorted away by Secret Service — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

Heavily armed secret service now present at the White House correspondents dinner after loud noises were heard on stream pic.twitter.com/TJNXodqkGM — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 26, 2026

It sounds like an overabundance of caution to us, but it's still unusual.

We just heard gunshots at WHCD and we all got under the tables. All the VIPS and members of the cabinet are getting escorted out. — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) April 26, 2026

We'll update this as we learn more.

Donald Trump and other officials evacuated from dinner at WHCA Dinner; circumstances unclear.pic.twitter.com/1YZnHXXPUL — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 26, 2026

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Update:

CNN is reporting that there was a shooter who has been taken down.

🚨 JUST IN: SHOOTER IS DOWN — CNN



Terrifying moment as President Trump is shuffled away by Secret Service who LEAPED into action after reports of shots fired at the WHCA dinner



BLESS THE PRESIDENT, BLESS THE SECRET SERVICE 🙏🏻



This is insane. pic.twitter.com/8g43jQUAZG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 26, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: SHOOTER IS DOWN, CNN reports!



Terrifying moment as President Trump was shuffled away by Secret Service who LEAPED into action after reports of shots fired at the WHCA Dinner!!! https://t.co/rQOuWARhIl — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 26, 2026

BREAKING: Suspect dead after shooting at the WHCA Dinner in Washington, D.C., according to NewsNation. Trump is safe — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2026

LIVE ON CNN NOW - @kaitlancollins confirms a shooter confirmed DEAD at White House correspondents dinner. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026

Absolutely insane. Get Trump and everyone out of there. — SanClementePolitics (@SanClementePoli) April 26, 2026

Here's another video showing the members of the press hiding under their tables:

The moment President Trump was evacuated from the White House Correspondents dinner after loud noises were heard. pic.twitter.com/RnbIumNR3A — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 26, 2026

We're seeing a lot of posters saying that this was staged, just like the Butler assassination attempt, to generate sympathy for Trump. Unbelievable.

US Secret Service have their firearms drawn at the Washington Hilton after shots were fired at the WHCA dinner.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/4sfg1IpkSC — AF Post (@AFpost) April 26, 2026

Suspect dead after shooting at the WHCA Dinner in Washington, D.C. President Trump is safe.pic.twitter.com/zc6DdloYxs — Fawad Rehman (@fawadrehman) April 26, 2026

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Update:

Apparently, they're going to return and continue the dinner?

WHCA President Weijia Jiang says that the program will resume shortly and more details will be shared momentarily. — AL Khammas (@ALkhammas2) April 26, 2026

@weijia: The program at the WHCA dinner is to “resume momentarily”



WHITE HOUSE POOL REPORT via @JeffMordock



We just heard Secret Service say alleged shooter is in custody.@RFKJr_Official was limping. No word on POTUS . — Brinkmann (@juliusbri_) April 26, 2026

The White House moderator is currently announcing that they will be resuming the event SHORTLY ! #WHCA pic.twitter.com/oQjXegGbsu — Neelotpal Srivastav (@NS_Neelotpal) April 26, 2026

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Update:

Here's more video from inside the event:

Scene inside the Washington Hilton ballroom right after the apparent shooting incident at the WHCA dinner pic.twitter.com/4WcOmQmTyd — Michael Lipin (@Michael_Lipin) April 26, 2026





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