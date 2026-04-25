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REALLY!? Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Get INSTA-RATIOED Over Their Statements on the WHCD Shooting

Doug P. | 10:39 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As you probably have heard by now, there was a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC tonight. The details aren't yet fully known, but at this time it appears that a gunman tried to enter the hotel where the event was taking place, at which point an exchange of gunfire ensued and the shooter is either dead or in custody at this time. 

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President Trump, VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials and members of Congress in attendance were quickly evacuated. The dinner has been suspended and reportedly will be rescheduled again within about a month. 

CNN's Wolf Blitzer was close to the events as they unfolded, but in the end, fortunately, no innocent people were killed (though reportedly one security officer who was wearing a vest was shot and will recover). 

As you might expect, statements from Democrat leadership are weak.

Here's House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: 

Hey, isn't it great that the Dems keep blocking funding for parts of the DHS? 

Not surprising.

Then there's Chuck Schumer...

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Give it a rest, Chuck. Also give your hateful, ridiculous and lying rhetoric a rest (not that he will). 

"Shutdown Schumer" has had incredibly negative consequences. 

Hoping that Democrats like Jeffries and Schumer to stop playing politics is like a dog to stop licking its... well, you know. 

*****

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