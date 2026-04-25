REALLY!? Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Get INSTA-RATIOED Over Their Statements on the WHCD Shooting

As you probably have heard by now, there was a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC tonight. The details aren't yet fully known, but at this time it appears that a gunman tried to enter the hotel where the event was taking place, at which point an exchange of gunfire ensued and the shooter is either dead or in custody at this time.

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President Trump, VP JD Vance, Cabinet officials and members of Congress in attendance were quickly evacuated. The dinner has been suspended and reportedly will be rescheduled again within about a month.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer was close to the events as they unfolded, but in the end, fortunately, no innocent people were killed (though reportedly one security officer who was wearing a vest was shot and will recover).

As you might expect, statements from Democrat leadership are weak.

Here's House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

Thankful for the swift law enforcement action to protect everyone from gunfire at the White House Correspondents Dinner.



Praying for the safety of those who may remain in harm’s way.



The violence and chaos in America must end. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 26, 2026

Hey, isn't it great that the Dems keep blocking funding for parts of the DHS?

Those the same law enforcement you defunded for a cheap political stunt? https://t.co/QRDqEpJqlG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 26, 2026

Can’t even mention the President.



What a piece of garbage. https://t.co/Mr55u9kWQf — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 26, 2026

Not surprising.

Then there's Chuck Schumer...

I am closely monitoring the unfolding situation at the White House Correspondents Dinner. I’m grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and am praying everyone remains safe. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 26, 2026

Give it a rest, Chuck. Also give your hateful, ridiculous and lying rhetoric a rest (not that he will).

Maybe a good time to fund secret service — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 26, 2026

"Shutdown Schumer" has had incredibly negative consequences.

You guys should probably drop the whole illegal immigrant protection racket and agree to fund Secret Service now https://t.co/bZUQdASNlg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2026

Fund the department that just saved Trump’s life—the one you’ve left defunded for the last two months



Do it now! https://t.co/efMztTKrXa — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 26, 2026

Hoping that Democrats like Jeffries and Schumer to stop playing politics is like a dog to stop licking its... well, you know.

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