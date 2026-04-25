Wolf Blitzer's Close Call at WHCD: CNN Anchor Thrown to Ground, Briefly Convinced He Was the Target

Shots were fired at the White House Correspondent's Dinner and apparently Wolf Blitzer had a bird's eye view.

WATCH: CNN's Wolf Blitzer witnessed the White House Correspondents Dinner SHOOTING.



Blitzer was headed to the men's room and was near the shooter.



Per Blitzer: "All of a sudden I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me...the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me… pic.twitter.com/t1epcHHUsk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2026

Advertisement

Per Blitzer: "All of a sudden I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me...the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me... Of course first thing went through my mind, is he trying to shoot me? ... I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired."

In typical journo fashion, Wolf made the shooting about him momentarily. He thought the shooter was possibly trying to shoot him. Apparently, he now realizes he was not the target. He was just in the wrong place at hte wrong time.

There are lunatic leftists who are saying that this f*****g shit is staged in here is one of their people saying I saw it… Apparently, CNN is now in on trying to have sympathy for Trump https://t.co/fSi2MpL470 — HouseLarry (@KenG691606) April 26, 2026

Yes. The Left is indeed already spreading fairy tales about this event, so maybe they will take the word of CNN.

Shots fired. President rushed from White House Correspondents Dinner. Still very little known.



And yet, just minutes later, they announce the WHCD is resuming. Cause apparently the show must go on!



We do all know by now that a staged event can’t be ruled out, right?



I mean… pic.twitter.com/JI9IwmREcW — Jen 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferKorey) April 26, 2026

Even in a pivotal moment of his life, @wolfblitzer is consumed by TDS. https://t.co/MWU8OIrVG5 — Stanley.B (@StanleyB573552) April 26, 2026

It's part of who he is. He can never change.

Yet Wolf Blitzer can’t give a single detail about the shooter other than to say “it was a serious weapon.” https://t.co/COWbhd6Y2Z — Brian Thomas (@t_brian_thomas) April 26, 2026

To be fair, he was covered by an officer. Maybe Wolf will reconsider all those stories about Defunding the Police.

You’re not important enough Wolf lol https://t.co/jkfc8xlH4z — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) April 26, 2026

That is the fact that will hurt Wolf the most.

So he can describe him? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2026

"Is he trying to shoot me?" LOL



Libs always have main character syndrome — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 26, 2026

So Wolf's first thought was to make it all about himself. Of course. — Brian G (@98CRuE6) April 26, 2026

This should not shock anyone.

Not sure I believe this, Wolf would have a broken hip if he was thrown to the ground. — 0xC (@zerochill) April 26, 2026

To be fair, he's a little guy so he wasn't very far from the ground.

Advertisement

How interesting it is that even though he witnessed it @CNN has not once asked him if he could describe the shooter. 🤔 — Erika (@ErikaR44) April 26, 2026

Wolf Blitzer is doing his best Brian Williams impression… pic.twitter.com/mkm1DhZ2QV — ChoZ3nWon (@ChoZ3nWon) April 26, 2026

CNN is hilarious tonight. Imagine being at an event where the most powerful people in the world are assembled including the freaking president and you think the assassination attempt is targeting you. — Jason (@DarkMatters95) April 26, 2026

A fascinating peek into the mind of today's Corporate Media.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.