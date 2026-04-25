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Wolf Blitzer's Close Call at WHCD: CNN Anchor Thrown to Ground, Briefly Convinced He Was the Target

justmindy
justmindy | 9:33 PM on April 25, 2026
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Shots were fired at the White House Correspondent's Dinner and apparently Wolf Blitzer had a bird's eye view.

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Per Blitzer: "All of a sudden I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me...the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me... Of course first thing went through my mind, is he trying to shoot me? ... I was very close to him as the gunshots were fired."

In typical journo fashion, Wolf made the shooting about him momentarily. He thought the shooter was possibly trying to shoot him. Apparently, he now realizes he was not the target. He was just in the wrong place at hte wrong time.

Yes. The Left is indeed already spreading fairy tales about this event, so maybe they will take the word of CNN.

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It's part of who he is. He can never change.

To be fair, he was covered by an officer. Maybe Wolf will reconsider all those stories about Defunding the Police.

That is the fact that will hurt Wolf the most.

This should not shock anyone.

To be fair, he's a little guy so he wasn't very far from the ground. 

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CNN GUN VIOLENCE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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