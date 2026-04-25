Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly
NAACP Says SPLC Indictment Is a ‘Chilling Attack on Civil Rights Advocacy’
REALLY!? Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Get INSTA-RATIOED Over Their Statements on the...
Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Apprehended and Identified
Hasan Piker Discovers Time Travel to Blame Karoline Leavitt for a Shooting That...
Scoop: Immigrants Can Now Be Denied a Green Card for Being Anti-American Terrorist...
Wolf Blitzer's Close Call at WHCD: CNN Anchor Thrown to Ground, Briefly Convinced...
Democrats Delete Racist Post, Still Triggered by ‘Clown’ Trump Picked to Run the...
Secret Service Escorts Trump Administration Out of WHCA Dinner … Loud Noises Heard?...
VIP
Scandinavian Airlines Shoots Ad Claiming Nothing Came From Scandinavia
Rep. Ilhan Omar's Husband's Winery Closes Amid Investigation Into Her Finances
Starbucks Orders Workers to Nashville: Left-Leaning Holdouts Dig In and Demand To Stay...
Tara Palmeri Won't Be at Nerd Prom But Instead at a Memorial for...
VIP
From Online to Real Life: How Twitter Built My Tribe

MSNOW's Ken Dilanian: Code Pink Activist in Ball Gown Escorted Out Moments Before Shooting at Event

justmindy
justmindy | 10:49 PM on April 25, 2026
Townhall Media

Ken Dilanian, MS Now Correspondent, claims he saw a Code Pink activist dressed in a ball gown escorted out right before the shooting began. Obviously, there is no evidence there was a link between this person and the shooter, but it's an interesting tidbit. Dilanian said he recognized the person from previous interactions. Leftist media would be the ones to best recognize people from Code Pink.

Advertisement

Typical Leftist sneaking into a nice event to try and cause problems.

She has been hanging with them recently.

If you lay down with dogs, you're going to get fleas.

Maybe the Left should open up the government so Secret Service gets paid again.

Exactly! That would be safer for all!

Honestly, it's surprising Ken admitted it.

Recommended

Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly
justmindy
Advertisement

A usual suspect.

As it should be.

This is obvious speculation, but admittedly it looks really bad.

That's the most shocking part. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

KEN DILANIAN NATIONAL SECURITY WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly
justmindy
REALLY!? Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer Get INSTA-RATIOED Over Their Statements on the WHCD Shooting
Doug P.
Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooter Apprehended and Identified
justmindy
Hasan Piker Discovers Time Travel to Blame Karoline Leavitt for a Shooting That Hadn't Happened Yet
justmindy
NAACP Says SPLC Indictment Is a ‘Chilling Attack on Civil Rights Advocacy’
Brett T.
Democrats Delete Racist Post, Still Triggered by ‘Clown’ Trump Picked to Run the Navy
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Niece’s Sick Joke on Assassination Attempt Backfires Spectacularly justmindy
Advertisement