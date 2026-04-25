MSNOW's Ken Dilanian: Code Pink Activist in Ball Gown Escorted Out Moments Before Shooting at Event

Ken Dilanian, MS Now Correspondent, claims he saw a Code Pink activist dressed in a ball gown escorted out right before the shooting began. Obviously, there is no evidence there was a link between this person and the shooter, but it's an interesting tidbit. Dilanian said he recognized the person from previous interactions. Leftist media would be the ones to best recognize people from Code Pink.

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MS NOW's Ken Dilanian says he saw a Code Pink activist disguised as a dinner attendee get escorted out of the hotel prior to the shots being fired. pic.twitter.com/WGr6swtKmx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 26, 2026

Typical Leftist sneaking into a nice event to try and cause problems.

She has been hanging with them recently.

If you lay down with dogs, you're going to get fleas.

So… there really was no security……….. https://t.co/LH1nDLJssW — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) April 26, 2026

Maybe the Left should open up the government so Secret Service gets paid again.

In case there were any questions as to why we need the White House ball room. https://t.co/3TGVGY4qCe — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) April 26, 2026

Exactly! That would be safer for all!

all the operatives know each other -

even when in disguise 🧐 https://t.co/sdmivwWLQ4 — GetRobs (@GetRobs) April 26, 2026

Honestly, it's surprising Ken admitted it.

Who funds Code Pink? https://t.co/AC0YF55ibI — Andrea Jackson TV 📺🇺🇸 (@AJacksonTV) April 26, 2026

Who invited a Code Pink activist to the event??? https://t.co/JU8mSJ0zek — Alberto Gutierrez (@DeezzzNutzzz07) April 26, 2026

A usual suspect.

Code Pink is a CCP proxy. It should be OUTLAWED. https://t.co/paG71k5Bwk — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) April 26, 2026

Build the ballroom! We need a secure venue for the President. — 🇺🇸laptopfromhll🇺🇸 (@laptopfromhll) April 26, 2026

Future years this will be held at the WH in the new ballroom. Much more difficult for activists to get in, let alone a shooter. — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) April 26, 2026

As it should be.

Sounds coordinated.



Code Pink causes a scene/diversion and the shooter tries to sneak in. — Xhausted (@Xhausteder) April 26, 2026

This is obvious speculation, but admittedly it looks really bad.

Code Pink needs to be declared a terrorist organization and exterminated from public discourse. — mainemagpie (@mainemagpie2) April 26, 2026

Probably one of Dilanian’s unknown sources — mike kerry (@BadgerMike) April 26, 2026

That's the most shocking part.

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