A helpful hint to the gun-control crowd: If you really and truly want red flag laws and other policies to get passed try NOT to make cases on social media proving why those policies are a bad idea and should NOT be passed.

Especially when attempting to ‘dunk’ on Adam Baldwin:

Just sayin’.

In which Fred’s clumsy punitive psychiatry from afar demonstrates the true fascistic nature of the modern gun-grabber and the dangers to civil rights posed by potential “Red Flag” laws. pic.twitter.com/b2bFV8AnZw — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 11, 2019

Yikes, right?

We feel for Mr. Guttenberg, we do, but he’s not doing his movement any favors with tweets like this one.

Bad. So bad.

And they wonder why so many people oppose red flag laws.

He's making a pretty good argument against red flag laws… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 12, 2019

Seriously.

It’s true that Fred suffered the loss of his child in Broward. So did @AndrewPollackFL who has chosen to write a book to teach other parents what they can do to make school safer. He has the facts of the failures of Broward County. I encourage everyone to buy Andrews book. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) September 12, 2019

Mr. Pollack sees the real issues beyond the gun and is doing what he can to actually help with gun violence in schools. This is true.

I'm trying to imagine the magnitude of retaliatory reporting and red-flagging of people if it comes to that… — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 11, 2019

Scary stuff, Sharyl.

Kind of like the Salem witch trials. Once the accusing started it was either done by fanaticism or people taking advantage of the chaos to get revenge or property. — Bridget (@KarmicDisaster) September 11, 2019

She’s a witch! She turned me into a newt! … I got better …

Watch out Adam I think "they" have you on a list. — Nancy Moore (@NancyMoore11) September 11, 2019

Psh, join the club.

its more about bullying and control… they want to bully you until you think and act just like them. only then can they control you. — David Bisenius (@DaveyRox) September 11, 2019

And that’s what it’s been about all along.

Control.

Hence gun-CONTROL.

