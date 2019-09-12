Would appear Democratic presidential campaigns don’t think they should be fact-checked as much as Trump.

Because … wait for it … wait some more … ORANGE MAN BAD.

These people.

Democratic presidential campaigns are fuming over fact checkers who appear to give their esoteric policy disputes and faulty recollections the same weight as Trump’s daily whoppers and spreading of self-serving myths https://t.co/fqAC8xJm2p — POLITICO (@politico) September 12, 2019

From POLITICO:

The issue is of no small concern, Democratic strategists say. Trump’s bold lies and spreading of disinformation – which has been regularly cited by almost every mainstream news organization – are a core part of their case against him. But when those same outlets begin parsing Democrats for using questionable data and making exaggerations, they create the impression that everyone’s a fibber. When it comes to lying, Democrats say, Donald Trump has once again broken the bounds of politics as usual, and the media is only helping him by enforcing the old rules.

Imagine admitting this out loud.

Wow.

When Democrats lie to us they do it for our own good or something.

The wording of this tweet is so revealing. https://t.co/fEJou3dkgQ — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 12, 2019

It really, really is.

Don’t those evil fact-checkers know Democrats don’t have to tell the truth and be factual? Sheesh.

It took some time to get the wording of this tweet right, didn't it? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 12, 2019

"But It's different when WE do it," they whined. -Every Democratic canidate (Probably)? — An Irritated Major (@anccpt) September 12, 2019

This article is literally a ripoff of a Super Troopers trope. pic.twitter.com/LshBF3FyIw — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 12, 2019

ummmmm … — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) September 12, 2019

Right?

how dare the media stop for a second bowing down to them — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 12, 2019

Is this @TheBabylonBee ? — Long Friend Time Friend (@Estrickland356) September 12, 2019

You’d think but NOPE.

“Our lies are different!” They exclaim, stomping their feet. “Our lies are FACTUALLY false but MORALLY true!” — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) September 12, 2019

And as long as they’re morally true that’s all that matters.

Heh.

