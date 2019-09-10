As Twitchy (and basically everyone on the planet) reported earlier today, Trump asked for John Bolton’s resignation.

JUST IN: President Trump tweeted that "I asked John for his resignation." John Bolton asserts to @PeterAlexander that “I offered to resign last night. He never asked for it, directly or indirectly. I slept on it, and resigned this morning." https://t.co/gvdv8Tipgc — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2019

And interestingly enough, Trump received some support for this decision from a very unlikely source.

John Bolton has been one of the leading proponents of making the world a more dangerous place. Good riddance. https://t.co/drUKYRxCwW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 10, 2019

Huh.

We’re not sure if this is a good or bad thing if Ilhan actually agrees with Trump.

And we’re going to go out on a limb and say she didn’t mean to support Trump but it’s interesting nonetheless. You know that face you make when you can’t remember if you locked the backdoor after taking your puppy outside because you haven’t slept in two weeks? Yup, just made that face.

How do we cope?

So wait. You agree with Trump finally on something?! — Templyn (@THETEMPLYN) September 10, 2019

Some people cheered something. — Jim Fannon 🇨🇦 (@jimfannon) September 10, 2019

Oof.

She may never live that one down.

So, you support the Iran regime and believe they are a beacon of human rights and freedom? — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) September 10, 2019

Yikes.

Yes but wait till you get a load of Tom Cotton. — Sarah Jane Hart (@SarahJaneHart3) September 10, 2019

Have we mentioned everything is still stupid?

Because everything is still stupid.

