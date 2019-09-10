As Twitchy (and basically everyone on the planet) reported earlier today, Trump asked for John Bolton’s resignation.

And interestingly enough, Trump received some support for this decision from a very unlikely source.

Huh.

We’re not sure if this is a good or bad thing if Ilhan actually agrees with Trump.

And we’re going to go out on a limb and say she didn’t mean to support Trump but it’s interesting nonetheless. You know that face you make when you can’t remember if you locked the backdoor after taking your puppy outside because you haven’t slept in two weeks? Yup, just made that face.

How do we cope?

Oof.

She may never live that one down.

Yikes.

Have we mentioned everything is still stupid?

Because everything is still stupid.

