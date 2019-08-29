Earlier this week, Ilhan Omar got her britches all sorts of bunched up when Alabama Republicans approved a resolution for her to be expelled from Congress. We won’t go into how bad her tweet really was (like how Republicans came out against Moore in a big way, that being expelled has nothing to do with who elected her PLUS we’re not a Democracy), you can see for yourselves.

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy. I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party. If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

Yeah, super professional.

Considering the news around Ilhan possibly being a homewrecker she might want to sit this one out, just sayin’.

And don’t worry folks, her girl AOC has her back …

She’s an elected official.

Seriously.

And they complain about Trump?

Oooo burn. — Just Pete Again. Sold the Headscarf business. (@petemsgt1787) August 29, 2019

What is this, middle school?

Thank you for your services pic.twitter.com/ZV2vlx9JTS — Johnny (@johnnybui2020) August 29, 2019

Ouch.

It’s all she knows.

Did you see this pic.twitter.com/J1C922CXS7 — Mahan shishineh (@MahanShishineh) August 29, 2019

We’re sure she did, she just doesn’t care.

What are we 4 years old? — DaddyLongD (@Sonnyrg) August 29, 2019

This is an insult to four-year-olds!

What are you, thirteen? I can't tell if you're doing this ironically, but you're seriously going to bury your career if you keep this up. — SethNotMeth (@SethN0tMeth) August 29, 2019

It’s almost like she doesn’t care if she’s not re-elected. Probably has her eye on a sweet MSNBC gig.

America welcomes you to be removed from office or being voted out — JB (@merwoffdavdad) August 29, 2019

If only they’d have included an emoji, she might understand what they mean here.

