In case you wanted the details of the IG report spelled out so you can see just how unethical and vile James Comey’s behavior was, Matt Wolking was good enough to put together a thread with highlights taken directly from said report and HOO-boy, Comey has a whole lot of ‘splainin’ to do.

Granted, Comey thinks this report cleared him and demanded an apology (yeah, we know, he sucks) but maybe if he reads Wolking’s thread he’ll figure out this report hardly exonerated him.

DOJ IG: it's "particularly concerning that Comey did not tell anyone from the FBI that he had retained copies of the Memos in his personal safe at home, even when his [COS], the FBI's [ADD], & 3 SSAs came to Comey’s house on May 12, 2017, to inventory & remove all FBI property." pic.twitter.com/wvCCGZJtuR — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

These are not the actions of an honest man.

Page 54 of the DOJ IG report: "Comey Violated Department and FBI Policies Pertaining to the Retention, Handling, and Dissemination of FBI Records and Information"https://t.co/KCAAalsTxL pic.twitter.com/uW4QY213Jr — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

And then had his friend leak them.

DOJ IG report: "Comey Improperly Disclosed FBI Documents and Information" page 56 https://t.co/KCAAalsTxL pic.twitter.com/AfP0qYdNdk — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Improperly. Guess they could say that.

Yet again, rogue FBI Director James Comey was found to believe the rules just didn't apply to him. DOJ IG: "However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records" pic.twitter.com/s7Ezz3Kvrg — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

And from his response, he still doesn’t think the rules apply to him.

Comey's actions were "in clear violation of [FBI policy and his] Employment Agreement. As a result, Comey not only disclosed sensitive law enforcement info to his personal counsel but also a small amount of info…the FBI subsequently determined was classified" pic.twitter.com/Z6YBZ2hSpf — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Wow.

The DOJ IG concludes that Comey withheld key information from the FBI. (Perhaps so he could dramatically reveal it during his testimony to Congress?) At the same time, Comey was less than forthright with Congress. (page 59) pic.twitter.com/XEdBdQRP3T — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

This is insane.

DOJ IG report: "even when [FBI] employees believe that

their most strongly-held personal convictions might be served by an unauthorized disclosure, the FBI depends on them not to disclose sensitive information. Former Director @Comey failed to live up to this responsibility." pic.twitter.com/867kXv11W0 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

DOJ IG concludes that James Comey's habit of "acting unilaterally" and violating FBI policies is contrary to "the rule of law." Comey ignored the "lawful options available to him" and once again chose to violate established norms and procedures. pic.twitter.com/1RcTxkU5zo — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

In other words, it was personal for Comey.

This DOJ IG report is the second report exposing Comey as someone who believed he was above the law, and was justified in breaking the law "if I love this country." This is a truly dangerous mentality for an FBI director to have. — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) August 29, 2019

Crazy stuff.

And to think, this is real life.

Related:

‘Dude, you’re INSANE’: Comey’s response after IG report BLASTS him will absolutely infuriate (but not surprise) you

WOWZA: Soledad O’Brien tears into Chris Cuomo and Brian Stelter over ’embarrassingly messy’ Kayleigh McEnany interview

Still the MASTER: Trump’s 2020 website ‘error page’ perhaps the most GUT-BUSTING troll of Hillary YET (cue unhinged Lefties)