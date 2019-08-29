James Comey’s response to the IG report which, let’s be honest, was NOT in any way good for him, could be one of his most infuriating tweets … ever. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not surprised he reacted this way (the man wouldn’t know accountability if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face and started to wiggle), but this is pretty low, even for him.

Wait, what?!

HE WANTS AN APOLOGY.

Did he read the report? Seriously. No way he thinks this warrants an apology from anyone because the report did not exonerate him at all.

Hoo boy.

We’re starting to understand why Trump actually fired this guy.

Talk about an unbearable, sanctimonious, pr*ck.

He’s disgusting.

And believes himself to be untouchable.

Comey set a dangerous example.

That’s putting it mildly.

Dude, right?

He thinks his followers and supporters are stupid.

He could be right.

Unreal …

No, you know what? His reaction is all too real. Expected even.

Comey is completely out of touch with reality.

HEH.

Weirdest isn’t the word we’d use here.

Gosh, James, we’re not seeing a whole lot of apologies here.

Tags: HillaryIG ReportJames ComeyTrump