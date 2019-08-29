James Comey’s response to the IG report which, let’s be honest, was NOT in any way good for him, could be one of his most infuriating tweets … ever. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not surprised he reacted this way (the man wouldn’t know accountability if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face and started to wiggle), but this is pretty low, even for him.

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Wait, what?!

HE WANTS AN APOLOGY.

Did he read the report? Seriously. No way he thinks this warrants an apology from anyone because the report did not exonerate him at all.

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Hoo boy.

We’re starting to understand why Trump actually fired this guy.

Talk about an unbearable, sanctimonious, pr*ck.

Yeah-because you told your buddy to leak it. This doesn’t exonerate you, Jimmy. — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) August 29, 2019

Hey @Comey, How about you apologize to the public for flagrantly violating your employment agreement, and FBI policy, and federal law? That you would be demanding apologies after today's OIG report is remarkably arrogant More arrogant, even, than the leaks themselves pic.twitter.com/UqkDl1AhG1 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 29, 2019

He’s disgusting.

And believes himself to be untouchable.

Verbatim from report: "Former Director Comey failed to live up to this responsibility. By not

safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI

employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set

a dangerous example…" — Tom (@BoreGuru) August 29, 2019

Comey set a dangerous example.

That’s putting it mildly.

The public owes YOU and apology? pic.twitter.com/ijnyZWTLJS — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 29, 2019

Dude, right?

OIG referred you for prosecution for mishandling classified info; the “removal, delivery, loss, theft” of classified info; and failure to report the removal/theft of such documents. DOJ won’t prosecute you. This time. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) August 29, 2019

Maybe read the whole report. pic.twitter.com/swXVDgdJZ7 — Nuclear Herbs (@NuclearHerbs) August 29, 2019

They found you gave it to a friend to release to the media.

FFS, you're a hack. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) August 29, 2019

He thinks his followers and supporters are stupid.

He could be right.

IG Report on Comey's handling of classified memos is out. Page 2 says Comey specifically asked his friend to leak a memo to Michael Schmidt of the NYT. Schmidt regularly received and regurgitated leaks that falsely suggested a treasonous Russia collusion conspiracy existed. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2019

Unreal …

No, you know what? His reaction is all too real. Expected even.

James Comey vs. Reality pic.twitter.com/Ce5pqg4gjz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 29, 2019

Comey is completely out of touch with reality.

We’re less than 6 hours away from James Comey joining Andrew McCabe as a CNN contributor and Brian Stelter defending the decision to the death — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 29, 2019

HEH.

James Comey is literally the weirdest dude ever. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 29, 2019

Weirdest isn’t the word we’d use here.

Headline. Comey celebrates being found to be most incompetent FBI Director in history in IG Report. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 29, 2019

You're celebrating being called out as a complete incompetent hack? And you're only not being prosecuted because of a decision by the DOJ. “Comey set a “dangerous example” for FBI employees in an attempt to “achieve a personally desired outcome.” — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) August 29, 2019

You answered “I don’t know,” “I don’t recall,” and “I don’t remember” 236 times while under oath during ONE interview related to your role in the Russian collusion hoax. Or, you are a liar. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) August 29, 2019

Gosh, James, we’re not seeing a whole lot of apologies here.

