Welp, Joe ‘teased’ everyone in social media this past week that he might run for president and even though most everyone on the planet (outside of Bill Kristol and the Bulwark Groupies) told him in several, not-so-polite ways that it was not a great idea …

He’s doing it.

He announced on ABC this morning, watch:

He’s happy to be on George’s show to announce his candidacy.

So, how many of these talking points do we think came directly from Kristol?

Guess how his announcement is going over so far.

Trending

Fair point.

And even Democrats seem less than enthused.

*sigh*

And that’s the truth!

Related:

Sit DOWN: Blue-check tries shaming women who are NOT joyful about transgender women taking part in their sports

‘Evil BIGOT’: Carpe Donktum DROPS HuffPo ‘reporter’ for claiming Will Chamberlin is racist for correcting Kamala Harris

Who they REALLY are –> Dem and failed wannabe legislator Pam Keith’s tweet about David Koch is off the CHARTS appalling

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBill KristolJoe WalshTrump