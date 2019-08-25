Welp, Joe ‘teased’ everyone in social media this past week that he might run for president and even though most everyone on the planet (outside of Bill Kristol and the Bulwark Groupies) told him in several, not-so-polite ways that it was not a great idea …

He’s doing it.

He announced on ABC this morning, watch:

BREAKING: "I'm going to run for president," former Republican Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh announces on @ThisweekABC. "We've got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up" https://t.co/P6iz1j1VA4 pic.twitter.com/0Sct3l7zEc — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 25, 2019

He’s happy to be on George’s show to announce his candidacy.

So, how many of these talking points do we think came directly from Kristol?

Guess how his announcement is going over so far.

Bill Kristol will be remembered as 'that guy that kept picking losers.' — Clinterjack (@SNADoubleAche) August 25, 2019

Media gives cover to racist like this pic.twitter.com/7VLlcaMCdO — C.H (@YouCedwhat) August 25, 2019

@JoeWalsh sits on @ThisWeek apologizing for “creating trump”, his own racist tweets, supporting & defending trump like he’s any better & suddenly able to recognize bigotry, racism, narcissism & lack of fitness apparent years ago. Never believe it can’t be worse under Walsh. — Harriet Wiggs (@sexyherwiggs) August 25, 2019

Bill Weld stepped up but gets no coverage. — Alxnz (@alxnz1) August 25, 2019

Didn’t Bill Weld step up? Did he miss this? Did I?!? — _rrcros_ (@robin_crosby) August 25, 2019

Fair point.

And even Democrats seem less than enthused.

Walsh’s remarks after 5 Dallas police officers were killed in the line of duty are unforgivable, in my book. Period. — Barbara Holton (@anteupannie) August 25, 2019

*sigh*

Well let the insanity began!!! — J. Hairston (@jenellereshelle) August 25, 2019

And that’s the truth!

