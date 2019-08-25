Awww, isn’t this sweet. Jo sharing an article that talks about how the joy of sport can transcend fear and hate.

Fear and hate.

K.

How the simple joy of sport can transcend fear and hate. Wonderful reporting. https://t.co/ImQNPklcKs — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) August 22, 2019

Of course, Kelly is smiling. ‘She’ is built like a man playing a physical sport against a bunch of actual women who regardless of training are going to be smaller than ‘her’ for the most part and therefore easier to beat.

No one – not her, her opponents, her team mates, the sporting regulatory authorities – is complaining in this piece. All are trying, with dignity and care, to adapt to a world that is not binary. A pity some of my respondents are unable to do the same. — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) August 23, 2019

Silly women, how dare they have an issue with men claiming they’re women so they can take advantage of their sports.

Women’s equality may indeed be at risk, but not because ‘orange man bad’. Now women are being told to accept men playing in their sports/ leagues because they ‘identify’ as a woman … but are clearly not. This is not binary thinking, it is a reality.

Bringing in a ringer to injure the opposing team seams like a "great game plan" pic.twitter.com/bUEe6ZN5gJ — that one guy in Louisiana (@Mojo50James) August 25, 2019

Such joy.

That’s not quite how the article reads. It clearly states the “Beast” is larger, stronger & easily injures the real females she plays with. That is the main reason men & women play in separate leagues. The real women players have been bullied into keeping quiet by league rules. https://t.co/N4B5i7CGY6 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 25, 2019

Women should not be expected to ADAPT to being clobbered by dudes in their sports league! GTFO with that BS — Shane's Hat (@oklumberman) August 24, 2019

Y’all have the police arrest people for mean comments online. Of course no one is complaining. Duh. — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) August 25, 2019

Ha, true.

Have you ever spoken to female athletes who have to compete with or against transwomen? I have. I’ve heard what their contracts/sports feds dictate, what sanctions they face for letting the smile slip. — Dr FondOfBeetles (@FondOfBeetles) August 23, 2019

We’re going to bet the woman ‘she’ folded like a deckchair isn’t happy with ‘her’.

This is the worst kind of legal male violence made completely possible by ridiculous pc laws, the nature of the sport hides it — Denise Maria (@Denise001212) August 23, 2019

Sorry, Jolyon, I disagree. Sex is biology and it is binary. It is unfair and often unsafe for males to compete with females. — Debbie Hayton 🏳️‍🌈 (@DebbieHayton) August 23, 2019

“None of the people whose jobs and livelihoods are held hostage by the howling mob should they misstep are voicing their disapproval” doesn’t prove what you think it proves. — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) August 25, 2019

Excellent point.

No one whose job depends on this being ok had anything negative to say about it.

Gotta love that .

