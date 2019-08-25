Kamala Harris really does seem to be floundering as her poll numbers drop, drop and then drop some more. She’s gone from endorsing Bernie’s ‘Medicare For All’ nonsense to then claiming she has concerns over it to pushing false stories about the fires in the Amazon to pretend she cares about the climate.

It’s been fairly entertaining for us … and humiliating for her.

As the Amazon burns, Brazil’s Trump-like President who let loggers and miners destroy the land isn’t acting. Trump must not seek a trade deal with Brazil until Bolsonaro reverses his catastrophic policies and addresses the fires. We need American leadership to save our planet. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2019

Trump-like President.

You gotta love that.

But then she can’t pretend the fires are somehow Trump’s fault, dagnabbit!

No really this is a completely bs story and @KamalaHarris should be ashamed of herself for spreading ithttps://t.co/LDFGW0oIFD — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 24, 2019

Kamala should be ashamed of herself for many, many reasons but we digress.

Victoria Brownworth, an investigative journalist for HuffPo (who knew there was such a thing) chimed in:

It matters when a Breitbart alum is targeting the only black woman candidate for her discussion of an international news story that is the lead topic at #G7Summit.

Disinformation takes many forms.

Chambetlain has 57k followers, so he's spreading this false narrative widely. https://t.co/9yi421Bcef — Victoria Brownworth 🏳️‍🌈 (@VABVOX) August 24, 2019

Huh?

Pointing out that’s she’s deliberately spreading misinformation to pander for votes does not make Will racist nor does it mean he targeted her. And who cares how many followers he has, he’s not the one spreading the false narrative.

Holy crap.

Carpe Donktum just blasted her.

Hi Victoria!

I have 158,000 followers, watch this. Hey Everyone! Kamala Harris is a shameless liar, who is using these fires to push her ridiculous policy positions. Blaming Trump for her own inaction in Congress is not a policy platform. And Victoria is an evil bigot. Enjoy. https://t.co/5Xe7Iei77i — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 25, 2019

He noticed she found a way to blame Trump as well but he brought up an even better point, what has Kamala done in the Senate?

Does @HuffPost support one of their "investigative Journalists" calling @willchamberlain a "white nationalist" Of course they do… They have no standards… 😂 pic.twitter.com/tsDScbgiTs — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) August 25, 2019

It is HuffPo we’re talking about.

Heh.

Perfect.

