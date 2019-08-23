Nothing to see here folks …

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed up to 20 staff members at the jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, amid mounting evidence that guards failed to keep watch on the financier as he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The subpoenas suggest authorities may be pursuing criminal charges against employees at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein took his own life on Aug. 10. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because grand jury proceedings are secret.

Eric Young, president of the union council that represents prison guards, said union officials were told that subpoenas would be issued to employees. Both the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general are investigating the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

