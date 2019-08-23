Nothing to see here folks …

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed up to 20 staff members at the jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, amid mounting evidence that guards failed to keep watch on the financier. https://t.co/8kkFJbNiPS — 8News WRIC Richmond (@8NEWS) August 22, 2019

From the AP:

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed up to 20 staff members at the jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, amid mounting evidence that guards failed to keep watch on the financier as he awaited trial on charges of sexually abusing teenage girls, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The subpoenas suggest authorities may be pursuing criminal charges against employees at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where Epstein took his own life on Aug. 10. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because grand jury proceedings are secret. Eric Young, president of the union council that represents prison guards, said union officials were told that subpoenas would be issued to employees. Both the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general are investigating the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

1/ The issuance of grand jury subpoenas to officers at the prison where Epstein was held indicates that prosecutors believe their testimony is relevant to a federal criminal investigation. At this stage, they are likely investigating to determine if any corruption was involved. https://t.co/RIdwOvqBo1 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 22, 2019

2/ That does not mean that they have established any wrongdoing by prison staff. But it suggests that they haven't ruled it out. Prosecutors would not issue grand jury subpoenas unless they were investigating a federal crime and the testimony was *relevant* to that crime. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 22, 2019

3/ So these subpoenas weren't issued merely to get background for a public report. Grand jury testimony can't be disclosed to the public. And mere negligence by prison officers would not be sufficient to establish a criminal charge. They're looking for more than that. /end — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 22, 2019

On the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, as many as 20 correctional officers who work at the Metropolitan Correctional Center received grand jury subpoenas this past Friday. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 22, 2019

FBI/DOJ very clearly being compelled to use subpoenas for information because employees of the jail have not been cooperative in the investigation. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 22, 2019

