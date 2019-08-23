As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN jumped the shark and hired known liar and leaker, Andrew McCabe.

If CNN was trying to ditch any small shred of credibility they had left THIS more than did it. Especially after they spent all day Thursday shrieking and whining about Fox News hiring Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Dan Bongino’s theory on CNN’s hire sounds just about right:

They need someone willing to lie as much as they do on a daily basis, and the fact that Andrew hates Trump is just icing on the cake.

Collusion News Network? Don’t forget to tip your waitress folks, we’ll be here all week.

We feel shocked.

And water is still wet.

McCabe is the so-called smart man’s Michael Avenatti, which still isn’t exactly a good thing.

