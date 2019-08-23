As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN jumped the shark and hired known liar and leaker, Andrew McCabe.

If CNN was trying to ditch any small shred of credibility they had left THIS more than did it. Especially after they spent all day Thursday shrieking and whining about Fox News hiring Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Dan Bongino’s theory on CNN’s hire sounds just about right:

Conspiracy theory TV (CNN) hiring Andy McCabe isn’t unusual at all. It’s not like they have any credibility to lose. It’s a fiction channel and McCabe was one of the authors of the “collusion” fiction-fairytale. They needed someone willing to lie and he jumped in. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 23, 2019

They need someone willing to lie as much as they do on a daily basis, and the fact that Andrew hates Trump is just icing on the cake.

Conspiracy News Network ❤️😂🇺🇸😂❤️ — Donald Trump Fan Page ❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️ (@XlvTrump) August 23, 2019

Collusion News Network? Don’t forget to tip your waitress folks, we’ll be here all week.

Everyone is shocked, but is anyone actually surprised? — Schuhmerican 🇺🇸 (@Schuhmerica) August 23, 2019

We feel shocked.

CNN desperate — Mary A. Shelto (@shelto_a) August 23, 2019

And water is still wet.

I'm sure he'll fit right in there! 😂😂😂 — MarkAbernethy77 (@abernethy77) August 23, 2019

McCabe is the so-called smart man’s Michael Avenatti, which still isn’t exactly a good thing.

Related:

RUH-ROH! More bad news for Jussie Smollett and the prosecutors who ‘abruptly’ dropped charges against him

PAGING Brian Stelter! CNN dragged and then DRAGGED some more for hiring Andrew ‘Lies and Leaks a Lot’ McCabe

‘Da’HELL did I just watch?!’ Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne makes ‘interesting’ claims on CNN (Fredo’s face says it ALL) *watch*