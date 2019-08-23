David Koch has died …

Billionaire David Koch has died at age 79. Koch was a major donor to conservative causes and educational groups. https://t.co/69E5rmS5yc — The Associated Press (@AP) August 23, 2019

From The Associated Press:

Billionaire industrialist David H. Koch, who with his older brother, Charles, transformed American politics by pouring their riches into conservative causes, has died at age 79. Charles Koch announced the death on Friday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I now must inform you of David’s death.” David Koch, who lived in New York City, was the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential candidate in 1980. He was a generous donor to conservative political causes as well as educational, medical and cultural groups.

RIP to David Koch, a philanthropist whose generosity continued despite the opposition to his charitable life and work. May his loved ones find comfort. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 23, 2019

And like clockwork, the Left is reminding us exactly who they are.

NBC: David Koch died. Me af: pic.twitter.com/q9ZPT0JFAr — Dr. Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) August 23, 2019

my partner just yelled DAVID KOCH IS DEAAAAAD! from the other end of the apartment like someone announcing Santa had just come and straight up left a dead fascist in our stocking — B. Bolander (@BBolander) August 23, 2019

david koch, what a great guy and humanitarian. 😐 pic.twitter.com/HFGjt0DGzK — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 23, 2019

Oliver Willis always keepin’ it classy.

#DavidKoch has died. Never classy to celebrate anyone's death. In this case, I'll make an exception. The sun seems brighter today. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) August 23, 2019

David Koch is dead. But his legacy of destroying the environment, fostering income inequality and manipulating our democratic process to favor minority rule will live on for a long time.#FridayFeeling — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 23, 2019

Twitter is about to get really mean #DavidKoch — James Sullivan (@SoMuchSully) August 23, 2019

Yup, and that’s sayin’ something.

Honestly, the tweets celebrating Koch’s death are endless on Twitter today; if you needed a reminder of how important the 2020 election REALLY is, here you go.

So bad.

Oh, and don’t worry, they were awful to his living brother Charles as well.

You know, the guy who just lost his brother.

Today Charles Koch is learning how overjoyed the world will be when he dies. — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) August 23, 2019

Sorry to hear the sad news that Charles Koch is still alive. — Dave The Happy Singer (@HappySinger) August 23, 2019

Imagine how gross and hateful someone has to be to rejoice when someone else dies.

That is the Left and no matter how many times they try and pretend they’re the good guys, don’t buy it.

