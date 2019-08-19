Isn’t it convenient how the Left has defined anything they disagree with as fascism so when thugs like Antifa attack normal, everyday Americans they can claim they must’ve been pro-fascism or some other happy horse crap?

I am not trying to be Captain Obvious here but….. Antifa = anti-fascist Opposite of anti-fascist is fascist or pro-fascist. You are either anti-fascist or not. Simple as that. #justsaying #justincase — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 17, 2019

We’re not trying to be Captain Obvious here but Linda’s tweet sucks.

Like the opposite of a good tweet?

This was a bad tweet, Linda. BAD.

You just aren't very intelligent. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 18, 2019

What he said.

*the GOP changes their name to "the Good Guys"* *you shrivel into a corncob* — prop op (@ProperOpinion) August 19, 2019

If you stand against the Good Guys that makes you a Bad Guy.

Hey, this game is fun.

If you call yourself a duck, it does NOT make you a duck, especially if you are excessively stupid and cannot understand the definition of a duck.

Glad we had this talk, Captain O.

Now go be vile and stupid somewhere else.

👍🖕 — Allen Ray the Infinitely Prolonged (@2CynicAl65) August 18, 2019

Now she’s a duck.

This explains a lot.

Are you a real Captain? — neontaster (@neontaster) August 18, 2019

Who knew?

#justsaying I'm not Captain Obvious either but anything could be anything you want it to be as long as you do not have it front of your face. I'm black but yet I'm supposedly a white supremacist. It's appears that it's easier to say something after you look away. — SAChallenger (@challengersma) August 18, 2019

I am not trying to be Captain Obvious here but….. Antisemitic = bigoted and hateful against jewish people. Opposite of anti-semitic is liking jewish people. You are either anti-semitic or not. Simple as that. #justsaying #YouDefinitelyAreAntiSemitic — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 18, 2019

Oof.

Oh noes… I hurt someones feelings with facts. pic.twitter.com/zToCGc7Ken — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 18, 2019

This literally (yay, your favorite word) made this editor laugh out loud.

Oh, noes!

Co-opting a label doesn't make that application true. pic.twitter.com/ebxF8x9LYb — / nnie / (@AV_Mudlark) August 18, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Do you actually see what’s going on and think it’s that simple? Or is this just performance art? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 18, 2019

I am not trying to be Captain Obvious here but….. MAGA = Make America Great Again So you either want to make America great again, or you don’t. Simple as that.#justsaying #justincase — Ben Orr 🤷‍♂️ (@theREALbenORR) August 18, 2019

See?! This game really is fun.

You’re a dumbass — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 18, 2019

Short and sweet.

