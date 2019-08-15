As you know (unless you live under a rock and with the way things are right now in this country who could blame you if you did), then you know about Chris Cuomo’s ‘altercation’ with a Trump supporter and the ridiculous aftermath that followed, especially over the insult, ‘Fredo.’

Chris, of course, claimed it was a racial slur (dude) which made for endless mockery, and several on the Left (and even some on the Right) came out and defended him and his behavior during the altercation.

Chris Loesch brought up an interesting counterpoint …

Fair question.

Imagine the shiznit-storm that would follow if Loesch was caught on video threatening someone like Cuomo did. It would be endless cries of, ‘OMG THE LOESCH’S ARE VIOLENT NAZIS, WE KNEW IT IT ALL ALONG! THIS IS TRUMP’S AMERICA’.

And for whatever reason, Tom Arnold felt the need to chime in:

Sweet baby corn, was this even English?

Also, would someone let Roseanne’s ex-husband know Dana doesn’t work for the NRA anymore? Thanks.

Chris responded.

No one has ever accused Tom of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Doesn’t look like it but and HEY, job security for Twitchy y’all!

Tom is so tired of Chris and Dana that he harasses them on Twitter.

Seems legit.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

C-List? Psh, D-List at best.

He and Alyssa could form a club.

Gotta wonder if this went the way Tom hoped it would because YIKES, this was bad. SO bad.

And there you have it.

