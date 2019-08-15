As you know (unless you live under a rock and with the way things are right now in this country who could blame you if you did), then you know about Chris Cuomo’s ‘altercation’ with a Trump supporter and the ridiculous aftermath that followed, especially over the insult, ‘Fredo.’

Chris, of course, claimed it was a racial slur (dude) which made for endless mockery, and several on the Left (and even some on the Right) came out and defended him and his behavior during the altercation.

Chris Loesch brought up an interesting counterpoint …

Anybody defending Cuomo, answer this for me. The next time my wife and I are being protested or verbally assaulted and called all sorts of infinitely worse names than Cuomo was called, like terrorist or racist or Nazi… can I threaten them with physical violence? — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 13, 2019

Fair question.

Imagine the shiznit-storm that would follow if Loesch was caught on video threatening someone like Cuomo did. It would be endless cries of, ‘OMG THE LOESCH’S ARE VIOLENT NAZIS, WE KNEW IT IT ALL ALONG! THIS IS TRUMP’S AMERICA’.

And for whatever reason, Tom Arnold felt the need to chime in:

Do it! Stop whining & make your own video waterboy. Beat up survivors of gun violence. Maim parents who lost children in schools because your evil wife & her NRA blocks common sense gun safety laws. Shoot kids who lost moms because your ghoul wife blocked red flag laws Go Chris!! — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 14, 2019

Sweet baby corn, was this even English?

Also, would someone let Roseanne’s ex-husband know Dana doesn’t work for the NRA anymore? Thanks.

Chris responded.

Can anybody make headsnor tails of this troll’s comments? If flawed logic was money, Tom would be a billionaire. I have many friends who are survivors of gun violence, I have dear friends who are parents of children lost in senseless violence. Yet Tom calls my wife “evil”. https://t.co/T0JvFjjfcc — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 14, 2019

No one has ever accused Tom of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Will Tom ever tire of being ratioed? https://t.co/T0JvFjAQ3K — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 15, 2019

Doesn’t look like it but and HEY, job security for Twitchy y’all!

I'm tired of Dana Loesch, Wayne LaPierre @NRA @realDonaldTrump killing women, children, cops & other innocent Americans by year after year blocking common sense gun legislation while bigger more deadly violent assault weapons of war are pouring into the streets & I'm tired of you https://t.co/nSkbJJM4sR — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 15, 2019

Tom is so tired of Chris and Dana that he harasses them on Twitter.

Seems legit.

Average # of deaths per day in US: Abortion: 1,778

Heart disease: 1,773

Cancer: 1,641

Medical error: 685

Accidents: 401

Stroke: 401

Alzheimer's: 332

Diabetes: 228

Flu: 150

Suicide: 128

Opioids: 115

Drunk driving: 28

Underage drinking: 11

Teen texting-and-driving: 8

All Rifles: 1 — Aaron R (@notwitty30) August 15, 2019

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

JFC, you've got to be the biggest f*cking walnut on Twitter — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) August 15, 2019

I’m now tired of C level Hollywood extra(Tom is not a star).Looking to say anything to be relevant.Alyssa Milano are you listening? — Carmine garone (@carmine_garone) August 15, 2019

C-List? Psh, D-List at best.

He and Alyssa could form a club.

Tom Arnold is tired of hearing facts. Tom Arnold is tired of American Patriots speaking up to protect their Constitutional Rights. There. Fixed it for you. — Engage Your Brain 🇺🇸 (@Brain_Pwr) August 15, 2019

I’m tired of gutless maggots who look to find scapegoats rather than blame the criminals who actually pulled the trigger. — Tocks Nedlog (@gypsyluc) August 15, 2019

Many people are tired of a guy who cannot get his career going other than by yapping on and on about this president. Where are those tapes again?? — steve (@LSUHeatFins_Fan) August 15, 2019

Gotta wonder if this went the way Tom hoped it would because YIKES, this was bad. SO bad.

And there you have it.

Related:

‘Disgraceful. Sickening.’ Local reporter shares ‘startling behavior’ from crowd while covering #PhiladelphiaShooting

And Snopes fact-checks this in 3, 2, 1: The Babylon Bee STINGS the Clintons over Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide and it’s PERFECT

‘Welcome to THUNDER DOME:’ AOC ‘tattles’ on Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy for his union tweets ANNND we’re dead now