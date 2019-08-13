Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports which is a satirical sports and pop culture blog.

Satire.

But then again, we suppose it’s possible Dave really doesn’t like unions … most sane people don’t.

From barstoolsports.com:

Portnoy: BAHAHA! I hope and I pray that Barstool employees try to unionize. I can’t tell you how much I want them to unionize. Just so I can smash their little union to smithereens. Nothing would please me more than to break it into a million little pieces. Oh you think you deserve health insurance? You don’t think you should have to work with squirrels in the office? You don’t think I should duct tape Hank to the walls? Well now yis can’t leave! No more free water! No more vacation days! I’m gonna dump rats into the walls! You haven’t seen anything yet! Unionize Nate! Unionize Trent! I dare you!  Trent you’ll be back working security at Walmart in a blink of an eye! KFC will be doing my accounting! No more fancy pants weddings! Hank will be an exhibit at the Museum of Science!  UNIONIZE I DARE YOU!

Hilarious but hey … you can never be too careful.

Or something.

Rafi Letzter offered to chat with Barstool employees about unionizing …

And Portnoy responded:

Over and over again.

Trending

Blogging unions?

Hrm. Is there such a thing?

Oh, and look whose attention he got:

HOO boy.

BAHAHAHAHAHA

ROFL.

True story.

Anytime.

Heh.

Put this DIRECTLY into our veins.

Too damn funny.

But wait, it gets better:

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Dave seems worried, yeah?

Oh, thank you Twitter gods.

Tags: AOCBarstool Sportsunions