Dave Portnoy is the founder of Barstool Sports which is a satirical sports and pop culture blog.

But then again, we suppose it’s possible Dave really doesn’t like unions … most sane people don’t.

Heard @ringer employees want to unionize. Little refresher how I feel about unions. Gawker Writers Vote To Unionize https://t.co/bRWpluAqw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 12, 2019

From barstoolsports.com:

Portnoy: BAHAHA! I hope and I pray that Barstool employees try to unionize. I can’t tell you how much I want them to unionize. Just so I can smash their little union to smithereens. Nothing would please me more than to break it into a million little pieces. Oh you think you deserve health insurance? You don’t think you should have to work with squirrels in the office? You don’t think I should duct tape Hank to the walls? Well now yis can’t leave! No more free water! No more vacation days! I’m gonna dump rats into the walls! You haven’t seen anything yet! Unionize Nate! Unionize Trent! I dare you! Trent you’ll be back working security at Walmart in a blink of an eye! KFC will be doing my accounting! No more fancy pants weddings! Hank will be an exhibit at the Museum of Science! UNIONIZE I DARE YOU!

Rafi Letzter offered to chat with Barstool employees about unionizing …

If you work for Barstool and want to have a private chat about the unionization process, how little power your boss has to stop you, and how you can leverage that power to make your life better: my DMs are open. — Rafi Letzter (@RafiLetzter) August 13, 2019

And Portnoy responded:

If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot https://t.co/u9vG3VgfV1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

Anybody who hires this lawyer will be fired immediately and I will personally sue you for damages and back wages. https://t.co/wxg3odCWUk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

If all the people in my mentions would spend more time working and less time tweeting you would be rich and powerful like me and wouldn’t need your blogging unions to protect you. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

Oh, and look whose attention he got:

If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.” ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions. See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

Ooooh boy you in trouble now 😂 — AnnaB (@July1776Boston) August 13, 2019

This is the showdown I have been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/CEJJGhcoPv — TheQuestionIs 🗯 (@WhoDecides_) August 13, 2019

This is why you own the internet..everyone else is just dangling from the strings. — Mark Patrick (@DCrounder) August 13, 2019

Print the t-shirts. — Dan Sommers (@sommerd34) August 13, 2019

Bad Boss Example #1. The NLRA prohibits bosses from engaging in unfair labor practices including "interfering with the formation or administration of any labor organization." #1u https://t.co/fUWzbcRCep — AFL-CIO (@AFLCIO) August 13, 2019

*laying by the pool of my Nantucket house drinking Sancerre https://t.co/Fzm1CbO8tk — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

