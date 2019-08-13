If you find yourself feeling sorry for Chris Cuomo because some guy approached him and called him Fredo allow Sean Davis to remind you of exactly what network Cuomo works for and the shoddy and quite frankly bullying tactics they’ve used in the past while covering certain stories.

Like the grandma in her front yard …

Awww yes, remember the CNN meme maker they went after?

And who could forget the Covington Catholic High School kids …

Sean is onto something here.

Say what you will about how inappropriate the yahoo was who approached Chris and called him Fredo, but CNN has certainly done their part to create this sort of environment.

Sorry, not sorry.

Can we get an amen?

Oh yeah, that little nugget.

Good times.

Anything to hurt anyone who might even remotely support Trump because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Ain’t that the truth?

