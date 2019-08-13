If you find yourself feeling sorry for Chris Cuomo because some guy approached him and called him Fredo allow Sean Davis to remind you of exactly what network Cuomo works for and the shoddy and quite frankly bullying tactics they’ve used in the past while covering certain stories.

Like the grandma in her front yard …

CNN accosted a grandma in her front yard because she posted on Facebook, incited a mob against a teenager because he smirked at an adult insulting him, and threatened to doxx a silly meme maker. No network has less moral standing to denounce confrontational activism than CNN. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 13, 2019

Awww yes, remember the CNN meme maker they went after?

And who could forget the Covington Catholic High School kids …

If Nick Sandmann had responded this way during the March for Life, CNN would have demanded a field trial and summary execution for war crimes. Cuomo has less restraint and good sense than the Catholic teenager whose life he tried to ruin over a smirk. https://t.co/Bil9wkvKMC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 13, 2019

Sean is onto something here.

Say what you will about how inappropriate the yahoo was who approached Chris and called him Fredo, but CNN has certainly done their part to create this sort of environment.

Sorry, not sorry.

PREACH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 13, 2019

Can we get an amen?

You forgot the post-Parkland shooting town hall on guns where CNN purposefully whipped the crowd into a frenzy against @DLoesch and @marcorubio. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 13, 2019

Oh yeah, that little nugget.

Good times.

dont forget about intimidating and threatning to dox the Manafort jurors while in deliberations. — SoulCorruption (@soul_corruption) August 13, 2019

Anything to hurt anyone who might even remotely support Trump because ORANGE MAN BAD.

wasn't even a smirk. uncomfortable smile because he couldn't tell if phillips, increasingly intruding on his personal space, was being friendly or confrontational. don't cede that ground! — Nick Rock (@astoldbyNGR) August 13, 2019

I have ZERO sympathy for Chris Cuomo. What he did to those kids . . . and how he seemingly enjoyed when Sarah Sanders was harassed or Kirsten the DHS Secretary was harassed. Where was their sympathy? None. Zero. Nada. Zip. From CNN. — Deana Darby (@DeanaDarby) August 13, 2019

There's one standard for the committed Left and several others for the rest of us. — TocsLacos (@LacosTocs) August 13, 2019

Ain’t that the truth?

