Nothing to see here, folks. Just a story about shrieking coming from Epstein’s cell the morning he killed himself.
Meep.
Shrieking heard from Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell the morning he died https://t.co/Z545sACSbB pic.twitter.com/34ls3JrEjm
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2019
From CBS:
On the morning of Jeffrey Epstein’s death there was shouting and shrieking from his jail cell, a source familiar with the situation told CBS News. Corrections officers attempted to revive him while saying “breathe, Epstein, breathe.”
Congress is the latest to start investigating Epstein’s apparent suicide over the weekend, with new reports raising questions about the federal jail where he was being held. One of Epstein’s guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the night he died was reportedly not a regular corrections officer.
On Monday, Attorney General William Barr criticized the detention center where the disgraced financier was held. “We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability,” Barr said. “I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”
*adjusts tinfoil*
This just gets stranger and stranger.
BREAKING: Man does not enjoy being murdered
— adam (@_adamcafc) August 13, 2019
He was just really exerting himself doing that suicide.
— Feral Hog 2020 ⌬ (@delmoi) August 13, 2019
Murder victims tend to shriek.
— Sean Morton (@mrseanwright) August 13, 2019
We didn’t say it.
We included the tweet.
But we didn’t say it.
How’s that old saying go? Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.
